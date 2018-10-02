NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 7

caption The Los Angeles Rams are the only undefeated team remaining after six weeks of NFL action — where does the rest of the league fall behind them in the rankings? source Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Week 6 offered football fans some of the best action we’ve seen yet this season, as the best teams in the league faced off for supremacy.

While the Patriots were able to just outlast the Chiefs on Sunday night, Kansas City proved to the world that they weren’t that far off from catching the reigning AFC Champions. On Monday night, Aaron Rodgers proved once again that if he gets the ball back needing a score to win, it doesn’t matter how little time is left on the clock.

With another week in the books, the league looks as competitive as ever, with a few powerhouse teams leading the way, followed by plenty of teams that still have a ways to go before proving they’re playoff contenders.

Take a look below to see where each NFL team stands heading into Week 7.

32. Oakland Raiders

source Warren Little/Getty Images

Record: 1-5

Last week: 32nd

Week 6 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 27-3

Week 7 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: After a disappointing start to the year, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks set to further shake things up in Oakland, with former first-round draft picks Amari Cooper and Karl Joseph reportedly on the trading block.

31. New York Giants

source Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Record: 1-5

Last week: 28th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Eagles, 34-13

Week 7 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: Frustration with Eli Manning is reaching a fever pitch in New York as the Giants squander a talented roster on underwhelming quarterback play. Is a change coming shortly?

30. Indianapolis Colts

source Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Record: 1-5

Last week: 27th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Jets, 42-34

Week 7 opponent: vs. Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: The Colts have now lost four straight games despite an offense that seems to be running on all cylinders. Andrew Luck will look to get the season back on track with games against the Bills and Raiders in the coming weeks.

29. San Francisco 49ers

source Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Record: 1-5

Last week: 31st

Week 6 result: Lost to the Packers, 33-30

Week 7 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: C.J. Beathard has been more than adequate in Jimmy Garoppolo’s absence, throwing for 245 yards and two touchdowns on Monday night against the Packers, but his solid play hasn’t yet translated to wins for the 49ers.

28. Arizona Cardinals

source Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Record: 1-5

Last week: 30th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Vikings, 27-17

Week 7 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Through six games the Arizona Cardinals are last in the NFL in total offense, averaging a dreadful 220 yards per game. Hopefully, with a few more starts under his belt rookie quarterback Josh Rosen can find another gear.

27. Buffalo Bills

source Bob Levey/Getty Images

Record: 2-4

Last week: 29th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Texans, 20-13

Week 7 opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

One thing to know: Rookie quarterback Josh Allen went down with an injury on Sunday, prompting Nathan Peterman to make his return under center for the Bills, where he would eventually throw a pick-six that sealed the Bills’ loss. It’s not yet clear if he will start again for the Bills this week.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Record: 2-3

Last week: 21st

Week 6 result: Lost to the Falcons, 34-29

Week 7 opponent: vs. Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers’ offense came within inches of pulling off a miraculous play in the final seconds to upset the Falcons, but instead had to watch the clock expire on their third consecutive loss.

25. Cleveland Browns

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Record: 2-3-1

Last week: 17th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Chargers, 38-14

Week 7 opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: BakerMania fell flat on Sunday, with Baker Mayfield completing just 22 of his 46 passes on the day and throwing two interceptions. The Browns have been better this year, but they still seem far from great.

24. Denver Broncos

source Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Record: 2-4

Last week: 22nd

Week 6 result: Lost to the Rams, 23-20

Week 7 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals

One thing to know: Case Keenum and the Denver Broncos took the best team in football down to the wire last weekend, but still fell short and have now lost four straight games.

23. New York Jets

source Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Record: 3-3

Last week: 25th

Week 6 result: Beat the Colts, 42-34

Week 7 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: The Jets are averaging over 41 points per game in their wins so far this season, and under 14 points per game in their losses. As Sam Darnold goes, so go the Jets.

22. Atlanta Falcons

source Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Record: 2-4

Last week: 23rd

Week 6 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 34-29

Week 7 opponent: vs. New York Giants

One thing to know: The Falcons were able to save their season on Sunday with a win over the Buccaneers, and with games upcoming against the Giants, Redskins, and Browns, have a good opportunity to turn the year around if they can get on a bit of a run.

21. Detroit Lions

source Leon Halip/Getty Images

Record: 2-3

Last week: 18th

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Detroit Lions passing defense ranks amongst the top 10 of the NFL so far this season, but their rushing defense is one of the worst in the league. They’ll need to find a balance if they’re to steal a playoff spot from the loaded NFC North.

20. Seattle Seahawks

source Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Record: 3-3

Last week: 24th

Week 6 result: Beat the Raiders, 27-3

Week 7 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Legion of Boom might be over, but the Seahawks defense still looked dominant on Sunday, sacking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr six times and holding Oakland to just a field goal in London.

19. Dallas Cowboys

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Record: 3-3

Last week: 26th

Week 6 result: Beat the Jaguars, 40-7

Week 7 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: After reaching 20 points just twice in their first five games, the Cowboys had an offensive explosion on Sunday, putting up 40 points on a Jaguars defense widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL. Maybe they should invite Conor McGregor to a few more games.

18. Houston Texans

source Bob Levey/Getty Images

Record: 3-3

Last week: 20th

Week 6 result: Beat the Bills, 20-13

Week 7 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

One thing to know: After a disastrous 0-3 start to the season, the Houston Texans have won three straight and are right back in the mix of the AFC South. With three of their next four games on the road, they’ll have to fight to keep hold of their spot.

17. Tennessee Titans

source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Record: 3-3

Last week: 12th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Ravens, 21-0

Week 7 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers (in London)

One thing to know: After a promising start to the season, the Titans appear to be in something of a tailspin, losing to the Bills two weeks ago and getting destroyed on their home turf against the Ravens on Sunday.

16. Washington Redskins

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Record: 3-2

Last week: 16th

Week 6 result: Beat the Panthers, 23-17

Week 7 opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: Six weeks into the season the Washington Redskins are sitting atop the NFC East, and with two straight divisional games on the schedule, they have an opportunity to get position for a postseason run.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Record: 3-2-1

Last week: 15th

Week 6 result: Beat the Bengals, 28-21

Week 7 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Steelers have reached their bye week, but Pittsburgh is still waiting for Le’Veon Bell to end his holdout and report to the team. With James Conner playing well in his absence, is there a chance we’ve seen the last of Bell in black and yellow?

14. Miami Dolphins

source Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Record: 4-2

Last week: 19th

Week 6 result: Beat the Bears, 31-28

Week 7 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler led the Miami Dolphins to an impressive overtime victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but that didn’t stop Adam Gase from going on a bizarre rant after the game when reporters asked him for a status update on regular starter Ryan Tannehill.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Record: 3-3

Last week: 8th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Cowboys, 40-7

Week 7 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: The Jaguars offense looked lost on Sunday, with Blake Bortles completing just 15 passes in a disastrous effort against the Cowboys. With the Texans coming to town this week, they’ll have to turn things around fast.

12. Philadelphia Eagles

source Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Record: 3-3

Last week: 11th

Week 6 result: Beat the Giants, 34-13

Week 7 opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: Carson Wentz has gotten better every week for the Eagles, capping off his comeback with 278 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Giants on Thursday night. Still, the team has some work to do before they’re once again considered favorites in the NFC.

11. Minnesota Vikings

source Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Record: 3-2-1

Last week: 9th

Week 6 result: Beat the Cardinals, 27-17

Week 7 opponent: at New York Jets

One thing to know: Adam Thielen has reached 100 receiving yards in all six of Minnesota’s games so far this season. After going undrafted in 2013, Thielen now is in the conversation as one of the best receivers in the league.

10. Carolina Panthers

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Record: 3-2

Last week: 5th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Redskins, 23-17

Week 7 opponent: at Philadelphia Eagles

One thing to know: Cam Newton and the Panthers were caught asleep at the wheel last week, falling behind, 14-0, in the first quarter and never being able to complete the comeback. Their game against the Eagles this week should show football fans a lot about both teams.

9. Green Bay Packers

source Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Record: 3-2-1

Last week: 13th

Week 6 result: Beat the 49ers, 33-30

Week 7 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers once again proved why he’s the highest paid player in the NFL, leading the Packers on two scoring drives in the final two minutes to complete yet another comeback win on national television.

8. Chicago Bears

source Mark Brown/Getty Images

Record: 3-2

Last week: 7th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Dolphins, 31-28

Week 7 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

One thing to know: The Chicago Bears defense has proven itself to be one of the best units in all of football, thanks in large part to the addition of Khalil Mack. This week, they’ll get their toughest test yet with a visit from the Patriots.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Record: 4-2

Last week: 6th

Week 6 result: Lost to the Steelers, 28-21

Week 7 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: While A.J. Green is still the de facto No. 1 receiver in Cincinnati, Tyler Boyd has been the breakout player of the year for the team thus far, averaging over 75 receiving yards a game and proving an absolute nightmare matchup for opposing defenses.

6. Baltimore Ravens

source Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Record: 4-2

Last week: 10th

Week 6 result: Beat the Titans, 21-0

Week 7 opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: The Ravens shut out the Titans on Sunday thanks to an impressive performance from the defense that included sacking Marcus Mariota a whopping 11 times and allowing just 107 total yards of offense from Tennessee.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

source Jason Miller/Getty Images

Record: 4-2

Last week: 14th

Week 6 result: Beat the Browns, 38-14

Week 7 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans (in London)

One thing to know: Melvin Gordon tore the Browns to shreds on Sunday, rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns as he carried the Chargers to victory.

4. New Orleans Saints

source Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Record: 4-1

Last week: 3rd

Week 6 result: Bye

Week 7 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: After their early bye week, the Saints will now play the rest of their season with both of their stud running backs as a part of the game plan. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram made for a fearsome offensive duo last year – can they repeat that success and keep the Saints hot streak going?

3. Kansas City Chiefs

source Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Record: 5-1

Last week: 1st

Week 6 result: Lost to the Patriots, 43-40

Week 7 opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

One thing to know: The Chiefs gave the Patriots their best punch but fell just short of taking down the reigning AFC Champions. Still, there’s plenty to smile about in Kansas City, with Patrick Mahomes continuing to come into his own and now leading the hunt for NFL MVP.

2. New England Patriots

source Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Record: 4-2

Last week: 4th

Week 6 result: Beat the Chiefs, 43-40

Week 7 opponent: at Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Patriots took care of business against the up-and-coming Chiefs on Sunday, but they still have some trouble on the defensive side of the ball. Also, a word of advice to Patriots fans – if you want to keep attending games, it’s probably best that you refrain from pouring beer on opposing players.

1. Los Angeles Rams

source Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Record: 6-0

Last week: 1st

Week 6 result: Beat the Broncos, 23-20

Week 7 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Rams are the only undefeated team left in football after six games, and have shown no signs of slowing down. With a dominant defense and a prolific offensive attack, Los Angeles looks built to ride with the highs and lows of an NFL season.

