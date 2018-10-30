NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 9

We’ve officially reached the halfway point of the 2018 NFL season, and while a few front-runners have established themselves as the best teams in the league, there’s still a ton to be decided heading into the homestretch.

While the Rams, Chiefs, and Saints stand above the rest of the lead, the middle of the pack is tight with teams competing to make a postseason run through the second half of the year – in the NFC, nine teams are within a game of each other, setting up a potentially electric Wild Card race.

That said, there’s still plenty of time for teams to separate themselves and go on a tear to win their division and join the teams at the top of the league.

And of course, at the bottom of the league, there are a few teams that are already looking ahead to the 2019 NFL Draft.

Take a look below to see where each NFL team stands heading into Week 9.

32. Oakland Raiders

Record: 1-6

Last week: 30th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Colts, 42-28

Week 9 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

One thing to know: The Raiders are in search of a new No. 1 playmaker after trading Amari Cooper and sending Marshawn Lynch to the IR, and their defense isn’t any better right now.

31. San Francisco 49ers

source Norm Hall/Getty Images

Record: 1-7

Last week: 31st

Week 8 result: Lost to the Cardinals, 18-15

Week 9 opponent: vs. Oakland Raiders

One thing to know: Three of the 49ers’ past five losses have come by a field goal or less, with none more depressing than Sunday’s fourth-quarter collapse against the Cardinals, giving up 15 points in the final 10 minutes.

30. New York Giants

Record: 1-7

Last week: 29th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Redskins, 20-13

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Giants’ continued offensive struggles – they’ve scored over 20 points just twice this season – has some calling for the benching of Eli Manning. Head coach Pat Shurmur on Monday didn’t say he’d move on from Manning, but he didn’t say he wouldn’t either.

29. Cleveland Browns

source Jason Miller/Getty Images

Record: 2-5-1

Last week: 27th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Steelers, 33-18

Week 9 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

One thing to know: After a 3-36-1 record over three years, the Cleveland Browns finally decided to part ways with head coach Hue Jackson. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley was let go shortly after.

28. Buffalo Bills

Record: 1-7

Last week: 32nd

Week 8 result: Lost to the Patriots, 25-6

Week 9 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

One thing to know: The Bills’ offense has now scored 36 points over their last five games and 11 over their last two. They’re on pace to have one of the worst offenses ever.

27. Arizona Cardinals

source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Record: 2-6

Last week: 28th

Week 8 result: Beat the 49ers, 18-15

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Cardinals now have two wins on the season, bringing them out of the bottom of the NFL standings. Unfortunately for them, both of those wins have come against the San Francisco 49ers, and they won’t get to play them again until next year.

26. New York Jets

Record: 3-5

Last week: 23rd

Week 8 result: Lost to the Bears, 24-10

Week 9 opponent: at Miami Dolphins

One thing to know: The Jets are 3-5 for the third season in a row. In the last two years, they finished 2-6 from this point on – will this year be different?

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Record: 3-4

Last week: 17th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Bengals, 37-34

Week 9 opponent: at Carolina Panthers

One thing to know: After throwing four interceptions on Sunday, quarterback Jameis Winston was benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick. FitzMagic almost struck again, with two quick touchdown scores tying the game, only to lose to a Bengals field goal as time expired. Still, due to his performance, Fitzpatrick will get the start again on Sunday, and Winston’s future with the team feels extremely up in the air.

24. Denver Broncos

source Justin Edmonds/Getty

Record: 3-5

Last week: 22nd

Week 8 result: Lost to the Chiefs, 30-23

Week 9 opponent: vs. Houston Texans

One thing to know: On Tuesday, the Broncos traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans for a future draft pick. Will it become a full fire sale from there?

23. Miami Dolphins

source Bob Levey/Getty Images

Record: 4-4

Last week: 18th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Texans, 42-23

Week 9 opponent: vs. New York Jets

One thing to know: After a frustrating start to the year, DeVante Parker finally went off for the Dolphins on Sunday, with six receptions for 134 yards. He’s a must-add player in fantasy leagues.

22. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 3-4

Last week: 20th

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans

One thing to know: Amari Cooper will make his Cowboys debut in Week 9 and try to be the No. 1 receiver the team has been missing. If he can be that player, can a rejuvenated offense help the Cowboys make a playoff push?

21. Detroit Lions

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Record: 3-4

Last week: 21st

Week 8 result: Lost to the Seahawks, 28-14

Week 9 opponent: at Minnesota Vikings

One thing to know: With the NFC North packed with talent and separated by just a game, this Sunday’s matchup against the Vikings is a huge one for the Lions.

20. Indianapolis Colts

source Andy Lyons/Getty

Record: 3-5

Last week: 26th

Week 8 result: Beat the Raiders, 42-28

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: Andrew Luck has been red-hot over the last two weeks, completing 72% of his passes with 7 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

19. Tennessee Titans

source Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Record: 3-4

Last week: 25th

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

One thing to know: The Titans had lost three straight heading into their bye week after getting off to a 3-1 start to the season. Can they stop their tailspin and bounce back against the Cowboys?

18. Atlanta Falcons

source Scott Cunningham/Getty

Record: 3-4

Last week: 24th

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 opponent: at Washington Redskins

One thing to know: The Falcons’ playoff push begins now, and they’ll have a chance to climb back into the race, with six of their remaining opponents currently .500 or worse.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

source Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Record: 3-5

Last week: 16th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Eagles, 24-18

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Jacksonville Jaguars look far from the team that was a quarter away from making the Super Bowl last year.

16. Seattle Seahawks

source Otto Greule Jr/Getty

Record: 4-3

Last week: 19th

Week 8 result: Beat the Lions, 28-14

Week 9 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

One thing to know: Russell Wilson currently boasts a ridiculous 8.8% touchdown percentage this season. For reference, that’s higher than Tom Brady has ever posted and the second-highest mark of Aaron Rodgers’ career.

15. Baltimore Ravens

source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Record: 4-4

Last week: 9th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Panthers, 36-21

Week 9 opponent: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

One thing to know: The Baltimore Ravens have lost two straight games to drop to 4-4, but still boast the third best point differential in the NFL. They’re down, but not out.

14. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 4-4

Last week: 13th

Week 8 result: Beat the Jaguars, 24-18

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Eagles haven’t strung together wins this season, but Carson Wentz and the offense appear to be finding their groove as they head into a bye week. Perhaps in the second half of the year, the Eagles will be more consistent and look like the team that cruised to the Super Bowl last year.

13. Minnesota Vikings

source Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Record: 4-3-1

Last week: 6th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Saints, 30-20

Week 9 opponent: vs. Detroit Lions

One thing to know: Adam Thielen continues to astound, having gone for 100+ yards receiving in every game for the Vikings so far this year. He’ll have to keep it up if Minnesota is to hold on to make it out of the NFC North.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 5-3

Last week: 12th

Week 8 result: Beat the Buccaneers, 37-34

Week 9 opponent: Bye

One thing to know: The Bengals have pulled out some big wins with clutch drives on offense, but their defense has been a mess and only threatens to get worse with defensive end Carl Lawson tearing his ACL.

11. Green Bay Packers

Record: 3-3-1

Last week: 10th

Week 8 result: Lost to the Rams, 29-27

Week 9 opponent: at New England Patriots

One thing to know: The Packers gave the Rams their toughest test of the season so far, and likely would have won if not for Ty Montgomery’s ill-timed fumble.

10. Houston Texans

Record: 5-3

Last week: 14th

Week 8 result: Beat the Dolphins, 42-23

Week 9 opponent: at Denver Broncos

One thing to know: Make it five straight wins for the Texans, but they suffered a big loss in Week 8, as wide receiver Will Fuller tore his ACL. They appear to be trying to replace him with Demaryius Thomas, who they acquired from the Broncos in a trade on Tuesday.

9. Washington Redskins

source Elsa/Getty Images

Record: 5-2

Last week: 11th

Week 8 result: Beat the Giants, 20-13

Week 9 opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons

One thing to know: The Washington Redskins have been one of the surprises of the season so far, with a solid defense and good-enough offense carrying them to a 5-2 start on the year. If they can keep it up, they’ll take the NFC East crown from the Philadelphia Eagles.

8. Chicago Bears

source Jonathan Daniel/Getty

Record: 4-3

Last week: 15th

Week 8 result: Beat the Jets, 24-10

Week 9 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

One thing to know: Even without Khalil Mack, the Bears defense looked stout, allowing only one touchdown and 57 rushing yards to the Jets.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

source Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Record: 4-2-1

Last week: 8th

Week 8 result: Beat the Browns, 33-18

Week 9 opponent: at Baltimore Ravens

One thing to know: Le’Veon Bell still hasn’t reported to Pittsburgh, but the Steelers don’t seem to mind. In his absence, James Conner has been on a tear, with a performance on Sunday that included 212 total yards and two touchdowns.

6. Carolina Panthers

Record: 5-2

Last week: 7th

Week 8 result: Beat the Ravens, 36-21

Week 9 opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One thing to know: Cam Newton is averaging a career-high 8.8 rushing attempts per game, but also completing a career-high 66% of his passes. With the Panthers near the top of the NFC, when will Newton begin getting MVP buzz?

5. Los Angeles Chargers

source Clive Rose/Getty Images

Record: 5-2

Last week: 5th

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

One thing to know: We still don’t know how good the Chargers are, but their only losses so far came early in the season to two of the best teams in the league – the Chiefs and the Rams. And with Joey Bosa set to return from injury at some point during the second half of the season, Los Angeles could prove a force in the postseason.

4. New England Patriots

Record: 6-2

Last week: 3rd

Week 8 result: Beat the Bills, 25-6

Week 9 opponent: vs. Green Bay Packers

One thing to know: Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers in Week 9, for only the second time in their careers? It doesn’t get better than that.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

source David Eulitt/Getty Images

Record: 7-1

Last week: 2nd

Week 8 result: Beat the Broncos, 30-23

Week 9 opponent: at Cleveland Browns

One thing to know: Early in the season, it felt as if there was no way Patrick Mahomes could keep up his wild numbers. But now halfway through the season, he’s on pace to throw for 52 touchdowns, 5,000 yards, and just 12 interceptions.

2. New Orleans Saints

Record: 6-1

Last week: 4th

Week 8 result: Beat the Vikings, 30-20

Week 9 opponent: vs. Los Angeles Rams

One thing to know: The Saints haven’t lost since Week 1 and are seemingly finding new ways to win each week while piling up impressive victories. Beating the undefeated Rams in Week 9 would be a statement.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1st

Week 8 result: Beat the Packers, 29-27

Week 9 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

One thing to know: Todd Gurley went down in the red zone to seal the game for the Rams late in the fourth quarter against the Packers on Sunday. The move had a huge impact on gamblers and fantasy players, but showed why the Rams are as good as they are – they play as a team and are prepared for anything.

