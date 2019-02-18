Ngannou knocked out his opponent in 26 seconds, insulted Brock Lesnar, then called-out heavyweight champ Dan Cormier at a wild UFC event

caption Francis Ngannou stunned the former UFC champion Cain Velasquez early. source Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Francis Ngannou’s scary power was on display in Phoenix, as he collapsed Cain Velasquez in 26 seconds.

But Ngannou’s night was not yet over as he then insulted Brock Lesnar before calling out the UFC heavyweight champion Dan Cormier.

A future UFC title fight between Ngannou and Cormier could well be on the cards.

Francis Ngannou reinforced his reputation as the UFC’s most feared puncher when he vanquished the former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez in just 26 seconds.

Sunday’s bout, the headline event on the UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez show in Phoenix, had barely even started before it was brought to an abrupt, violent end.

This is because a wild brawl erupted just 20 seconds in with both men throwing punches with bad intentions. With his back to the fence, Ngannou stunned Velasquez with a short hook punch from close range.

This toppled the Californian and gave Ngannou the advantage as he needed no second invitation to straddle Velasquez and force an early finish with nasty ground-and-pound.

Watch the knockout right here:

Or here if you are in a different region:

Francis Ngannou gets it done in 26 seconds! ???? Cain Velasquez's comeback ended in the blink of an eye at #UFCPhoenix… Scary power! pic.twitter.com/LwoZJZLC4j — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 18, 2019

But Ngannou’s night was not yet over. No, the 32-year-old – now riding a two-fight winning run – used his platform to insult the former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, before turning on the current champ Daniel Cormier.

According to MMAFighting.com, he said Lesnar is all-talk, no action: “Brock Lesnar is always walking around talking s—, but never shows up for a fight.”

Ngannou: Brock Lesnar is always walking around talking shit, but never shows up for a fight. #UFCPhoenix — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) February 18, 2019

Velasquez famously trains alongside Cormier at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) gym in San Jose, California.

Ngannou believes the logical fight to make next is against Cormier himself. “I think he should come and avenge his teammate,” he said, according to ESPN journalist Chamatkar Sandhu.

Cormier did not dismiss the idea, but did dismiss Ngannou’s changes of success in a title fight. “If that’s something that we decide we want to do, that’s what we’ll do,” he said, according to ESPN’s MMA editor Greg Rosenstein. “I would beat Francis Ngannou.”