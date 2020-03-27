Niagara Falls has a new viewing platform that’s open in the winter and lets you get right up to the freezing waterfalls — here’s what it’s like to visit

source Jessica Kelly for Business Insider

Niagara Falls’ Cave of the Winds experience lets you get right up to the falls.

It was previously only accessible in summer months, but a newly built viewing platform makes the experience available in the winter, too.

In early March, I took a trip to see the falls. The icicles, snow-covered trees, and frozen blue ice mounds were beautiful.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Living in Western New York, I sometimes forget that we have a natural world wonder basically in our backyard: Niagara Falls.

There are many ways to view the falls, like a simple hike through the park or a ride on the legendary Maid of the Mist, and some extreme ones like a helicopter ride over the falls to get a bird’s eye view. But one of my favorites is Cave of the Winds, which falls somewhere in the middle of this range. At around $7, the experience is affordable, and depending on what time of the year you go, you can basically reach out and touch the falls.

Until recently, you could only get up close to the Bridal Veil Falls section of Niagara Falls in warmer months. This year, however, a newly built platform gives visitors the opportunity to get a close view of the falls in the colder months and take in the ice that’s formed from the falling waters amid frigid temps.

Here’s what it’s like to visit Cave of the Winds in the winter.

Upon arrival, you’ll purchase your tickets at the ticket counter before entering the museum. Inside, a waiting room has historical write-ups about the falls on display. You’re then guided into the next area to watch a brief video about the history and the individuals involved in using the falls for energy.

source Jessica Kelly for Business Insider

Although the video was kind of goofy, with fake lightning in the room, and cardboard cutouts of historical individuals, it was still informative and entertaining.

From there, you’re brought to a third room full of benches. Then, an elevator attendant comes and tell you it’s time to head down through the caves.

source Jessica Kelly for Business Insider

You’ll head down to the cave and walk through it. From there, a short path leads you to the falls. It’s a short walk — it took us about five minutes.

source Jessica Kelly for Business Insider

Once you head down the elevator, you’re guided through a stone tunnel that leads you out to a path. If you look left, you’ll see Horseshoe Falls. If you look right, you’ll follow the path to see Bridal Veil Falls.

source Jessica Kelly for Business Insider

The entrance to the Cave of the Winds is inside Niagara Falls State Park.

source Jessica Kelly for Business Insider

When you’re done experiencing the Cave of the Winds, you can take a stroll along the path inside the park to get a view of Horseshoe Falls.

If you visit Cave of the Winds in warmer months, you can get so close that you need to wear a poncho to protect yourself from getting drenched. During the cooler months, the platforms are removed so they can be protected from wear and tear. But now, a new, permanent deck allows visitors access to views like the one below.

source Jessica Kelly for Business Insider

The Buffalo Niagara area gets some harsh winters, so the platforms are removed, treated, and placed back for safe use during the summer months.

I’m an avid winter hiker and I’ve always loved seeing waterfalls of any kind in the winter more than in than the summer. The icicles, snow-covered trees, and frozen blue ice mounds make waterfalls that much more beautiful. If you can stand the cold, I highly recommend giving the winter experience a chance.

source Jessica Kelly for Business Insider

Visitors can spend as much time on the viewing deck as they like. From start to finish, the entire experience lasted about 30 minutes for me.

As the months go on, staff will add in more of the normal Cave of the Winds ramps before putting it all completely back together and allowing visitors full access to the falls. Don’t worry, though – if you don’t make it here this winter, it’ll be available next winter, too.