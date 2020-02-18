Niall Horan left a ‘voicemail’ for himself tomorrow morning after the BRITs: ‘Jesus, you don’t look like you did last night’

By
Business Insider
-

Nial Horan left a voicemail message for himself for the morning after the Brit Awards.

caption
Nial Horan left a voicemail message for himself for the morning after the Brit Awards.
source
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
  • Niall Horan spoke to Hits Radio on the 2020 BRIT Awards red carpet, and left a voicemail message for himself for the morning after the BRITs.
  • “Good morning Niall,” the singer began. “Jesus, you don’t look like you did last night. It was a great night apparently. In advance, you’re going to see loads of your friends and it’ll be phenomenal.”
  • “You were very drunk and you made a show of yourself and embarrassed yourself in front of the whole music industry as per usual. They weren’t stunned. Neither were you.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Read more:

Lizzo looked like a literal snack in a dress inspired by a Hershey’s chocolate bar on the red carpet

14 of the most daring looks celebrities have ever worn to the BRIT Awards

17 celebrities who are happily single, thank you very much