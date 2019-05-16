15 beautiful jewelry boxes that won’t look clunky on your dresser

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider, Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source The Container Store

Storing your rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets in a jewelry organizer is a smart move, especially if you don’t want to lose any of the precious pieces.

We sorted through the many old-fashioned, unattractive jewelry boxes on the internet to find 15 you’ll actually be proud to display on top of your drawer.

They include glass, wood, geometric, and travel options.

When you own multiple rings, pairs of earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, you naturally want an organizational system to keep all the pieces neat and tidy.

When you look up “jewelry box” or “jewelry organizer,” however, many of the options look old-fashioned or unattractive. Why house your most beautiful accessories in a frumpy organizer?

We found 15 jewelry boxes that you won’t want to hide away in your drawers and can instead display proudly. Depending on the style of the rest of your room, you’ll find just the right jewelry box for you, whether you prefer layers upon layers of compartments, a single glass box, or anything in between.

Nice jewelry organizers are often pricier, but these options all come from sites where you can use coupons and promo codes to bring the price down. Visit Business Insider Coupons to save at retailers mentioned below like West Elm and The Container Store.

Organize your jewelry in style with these 15 organizers.

A compact travel case

source Nordstrom

With this protective yet attractive case, you can bring your jewelry on your travels with confidence and style. It measures 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 2,” featuring four small compartments, seven ring rolls, a built-in mirror, and three necklace hooks behind the mirror.

A modular organizer you can add to as your collection grows

source The Container Store

Stackers do exactly what they sound like: stack on top of each other in various arrangements. They come in various designs, including a ring and bracelet box, 25-section box for earrings, and a one-compartment box. You can mix and match them to create a personalized set-up.

A vintage-style organizer

source Nordstrom

This vintage-style leather jewelry box has a top handle so you can carry it from room to room. Depending on how much jewelry you have, you can get the small or large size. Either way, it comes with a removable travel case.

A set of stacking bowls

source Amazon

Stack or separate these simple, versatile bowls, then use the metal lid to display your favorite pieces or prepare the pieces you’re going to wear the next morning.

A unique wooden box

source West Elm

This creatively designed box slides to reveal multiple drawers to store your jewelry. The white metal and beech wood look clean and stylish on your tabletop.

Hexagonal glass boxes

source West Elm

Instead of hiding away your jewelry (and forgetting which compartments hold what pieces), show it off in a geometric glass box. This set has three different-sized boxes with a shiny gold finish.

Another geometric alternative to a traditional box

source West Elm

The tiered lacquer box is lined with soft pink velvet and accented with gold finishes, making your jewelry feel even more luxurious. If you’re looking for a well-organized jewelry box with a not-so-standard look, you’ve found it.

A tall, lockable organizer

source Wayfair

If you don’t have much space, go vertical. The subtly curved organizer has no less than seven drawers (the top one can be locked), two necklace compartments, and a small mirror.

A sleek, mirrored box

source West Elm

West Elm partnered with design firm Roar + Rabbit, known for its modern style punctuated by whimsical details, to make this sleek and pretty jewelry organizer.

A large glass trinket box

source Nordstrom

If you’re a fan of the glass look, here’s a larger box option. But try not to put too many pieces in – it could look messy and overcrowded.

A painted wooden box

source Urban Outfitters

The cute mango-wood box features beautiful, intricate painted designs on each side, matching boho style rooms with ease.

An organizer with a clever slide-out design

source The Container Store

This beautiful organizer opens up to reveal the contents of all its tiers, so you never forget about the bracelet or pair of earrings in the bottom drawer. It’s made from a mix of materials: wood, canvas, and metal. and the stand has rubber feet to prevent it from slipping on or scratching your desk.

A grid organizer for earrings and rings

source Urban Outfitters

Best for earring and ring collectors, this large box will only run you $35. It has a stretchy pocket in case you do have some necklaces or bracelets to store.

A luxurious red leather box

source Shopbop

This box might be a little big to carry for traveling, but it’s gorgeous and well-organized nonetheless. It features a deep red lizard-embossed patent leather that will never get old to look at and touch.

A stylish and sturdy organizer

source Pottery Barn

The “Ultimate” version of this box is clear to offer a glimpse into its contents, while the Large opens up in the middle. You can add a monogram for an extra $10 to make it feel special.