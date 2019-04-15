Nick and Joe Jonas drank Coors Light and ate Popeyes chicken on board a private jet to the Masters because tradition

Nick and Joe Jonas took a private jet to the Masters with the notable absence of their brother Kevin.

The pair both posted on Instagram to congratulate the champion Tiger Woods on his first Masters win in 14 years, which has been hailed the greatest comeback in sports.

The photos show the brothers toasting to the champ over cans of Coors Light beer and a large bag of Popeyes chicken can be seen in the background.

They both called the trip to Augusta International “tradition.”

Tiger Woods won the Masters on Sunday.

The golf titan’s improbable comeback was watched by millions, including a number of celebrities.

Among Woods’ high-profile fans were the Jonas Brothers – well, two of them at least.

Unlike most fans, though, the Jonases toasted to Woods on a private jet, which they apparently took to Augusta National as part of an annual tradition.

Photos posted by both Nick and Joe showed the pair cheersing cans of Coors Light onboard the jet, and eagle-eyed fans will also notice a large bag of Popeyes chicken in the background.

“The tradition continues … and OH MY GOD!” Nick captioned his post.

“What an unbelievable day. We watched Tiger Woods win the Masters. Congratulations @tigerwoods that was incredible to watch. History.”

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps – who was spotted cheering on Woods himself – popped up in the comments saying: “So sick right?!?”

Meanwhile, Joe captioned his photo: “#themasters Tradition! CONGRATULATIONS @tigerwoods BEST OF ALL TIME!”

Joe can be seen wearing a Rolex “Pepsi” GMT Master, which seems to be a favourite of his.

According to Metro, Nick and Joe watched as Patrick Reed won the golfing tournament last year, but it’s unclear how long the tradition dates back before then.

Woods’ win is already being hailed as one of the greatest comebacks in sports history after his career was marred by a public admission of infidelity, a DUI arrest, and four back surgeries.

The win was the 15th major championship of Woods’ career, but his first since the 2008 U.S. Open. It was also Woods’ fifth green jacket, but his first since 2005.