Eagles’ receiver Alshon Jeffery drops pass through his hands for brutal, game-winning interception for Saints

source via Fox/NFL

Nick Foles’ game-winning drive fell short when a pass sailed through the hands of Alshon Jeffery to Marshon Lattimore for the game-sealing interception with less than two minutes to play.

It was Lattimore’s second interception of the day, and he was crucial in slowing down Jeffery in the second half of the game.

The Saints will face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship.

Nick Foles’ magic finally ran out.

With just under three minutes remaining, trailing 20-14, Foles tried to lead the Eagles down the field for a game-winning drive.

With 1:52 left in the game, Foles threw a short pass to wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. The ball simply sailed through Jeffery’s hands and was picked up by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore for what was the game-sealing interception.

Marshon Lattimore picks off Foles for the second time today!#PHIvsNO | #HomeInTheDome pic.twitter.com/FmD3d1nzdp — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 14, 2019

Jeffery was the Eagles’ leading receiver on the day, with five catches for 63 yards. After beating the Saints for a few catches early on, New Orleans put Lattimore, their top cornerback, on jeffery to shadow him, and it seemed to work, as Jeffery and the Eagles’ pass game went quiet in the second half. It was Lattimore’s second interception on the day.

The Saints will move onto face the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship, while the Eagles will go into an offseason with some difficult decisions to make at quarterback.

Read more:Nick Foles can’t stop winning – and it puts the Eagles in a difficult situation as his free agency looms