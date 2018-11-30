Everything we know so far about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are slated to tie the knot in a multi-day wedding celebration in Jodhpur, India.

The couple confirmed their engagement in August, with reports swirling that they’d get married before the end of the year.

Their wedding ceremonies will reportedly be happening this Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s everything we know about their wedding so far – an elaborate three-day affair which Chopra says guests will need “a vacation” from.

Ever since news broke in May that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas began dating, their whirlwind romance has dominated headlines. After announcing their engagement on August 8, the couple has been open about their journey to the altar – from Chopra’s stunning Tiffany & Co. engagement ring to her European bachelorette celebration earlier this month, fans have been eagerly awaiting details about their big day.

And the wedding weekend is expected to be a grand one – Chopra told Vogue that guests “will need vacations after this wedding.”

From horseback riding to castles, here’s what we know about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding so far.

Wedding festivities reportedly began with a welcome dinner in Mumbai on November 26.

According to the Hindustan Times, the couple began the celebrations with a welcome dinner for family and friends on Monday. Then, on Wednesday, they had a family puja – a traditional Hindu prayer ritual – at the Mumbai home of Dr. Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother.

Photographers snapped pictures of Chopra and Jonas, as well as Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, entering Dr. Chopra’s home in traditional Indian attire.

The ceremonies will take place at a royal palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

According to Vogue, the three-day wedding will feature two ceremonies honoring the couple’s cultural and religious backgrounds. They will have a traditional Indian wedding as well as a Christian service, which will be officiated by Jonas’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.

The reported location of the wedding is the Umaid Bhawan Palace, a lavish royal palace that sits atop 26 acres of land and has a five-star hotel with 347 rooms and a museum.

In addition to a Christian ceremony, per accordance with Hindu customs, the couple will reportedly have three traditional Hindu ceremonies.

caption The couple will likely have the third ceremony today. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

The Christian ceremony will take place on Saturday, with the Hindu ceremony on the following day, according to New Delhi TV.

The Hindu celebrations include the Sangeet, Mehendi ceremony, and Haldi ceremony.

The Sangeet is a celebration featuring music and dancing and the joining of two families together, according to DNA India. Chopra and Jonas reportedly held the Sangeet in conjunction with the Mehendi, a traditional ceremony that involves applying henna to the bride in preparation for the wedding ceremony itself.

According to the Hindu Times, the Haldi ceremony will reportedly take place Friday. During this event, a paste made of turmeric, rose water (or water), and sandalwood powder is applied to the bride and groom’s bodies to help rid the couple of evil forces ahead of their union, as well as encourage prosperity as they begin their lives together. It will reportedly be followed by a cocktail party.

The wedding ceremonies will be “over the top” and “grand.”

caption The Christian ceremony will likely take place on Saturday. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

On Saturday, the couple will marry, with sources telling Paige Six, “This wedding is going to be grand … over-the-top. There’s going to be two weddings. There’s going to be one that’s a traditional American Christian wedding – where she’s wearing a white dress – and then another traditional Indian wedding, so they’re having two separate weddings on two separate days.”

Chopra herself confirmed some of the grandeur, telling Vogue, “People will need vacations after this wedding.”

They have reportedly given monogrammed welcome gifts to their guests.

As per Cosmopolitan’s reports, the pair appears to have had a monogram created out of their initials. It also seems like guests received an “Oh S— Kit,” two books: “Western Weddings for Dummies” and “Indian Weddings for Dummies,” an information guide, and a “Taste of India” kit.

Jonas will be riding a horse.

Jonas will dress “like royalty,” wearing a turban and carrying a sword. He will also ride a horse for the Hindu celebration, the couple told Vogue earlier this year.

Chopra’s Christian ceremony wedding gown will reportedly be designed by Ralph Lauren.

caption Ralph Lauren is reportedly designing one of Chopra’s gowns. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

In October, the “Baywatch” star hinted at her own wedding day style, telling Entertainment Tonight that she has to be “comfortable and cute,” giving nothing more by way of details about her gowns.

According to India Today, Ralph Lauren has custom-designed Chopra’s Christian ceremony wedding gown. The designer is not known for designing wedding gowns and has only ever designed them for his daughter, daughter-in-law, and niece.

The guest list is reportedly star-studded, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t expected to attend.

caption Nick’s brothers Kevin, Frankie, and Joe will be in attendance. source Rob Kim/Getty Images

Aside from Nick’s brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Frankie Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle, the couple’s celebrity friends reportedly attending include Armie Hammer and his wife, who confirmed she was “India-bound” in a recent post to her Instagram Stories.

Also potentially on the guest list are Lupita Nyong’o, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as several Bollywood stars, including Chopra’s pals Srishti Behl Arya, Mubina Rattonsey, and Arpita Khan Sharma.

Although Chopra attended the royal wedding in May, it’s likely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be in attendance, according to Entertainment Tonight.

