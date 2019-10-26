Nick Jonas stared down a fan after she ran her hand up his inner thigh at a Jonas Brothers concert

A video shows Nick Jonas giving a fan the death stare after she groped him multiple times at a Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles on Monday.

The fan is seen in the video touching Nick’s backside before running her hand up his inner thigh before he bats her hand away, turns around, and gives her the death stare.

Fans jumped to Nick’s defense on Twitter, calling the groper “disgusting” and “disrespectful.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A disturbing video shows an apparently female fan groping Nick Jonas multiple times at the Jonas Brothers’ Monday night concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The video shows multiple security personnel batting the fan’s arm away from touching Nick’s backside before the fan ran her hand up his inner thigh before he bats her hand away, turns around, and gives her the death stare.

The clip was posted by a fan account on Twitter, @NickJDaily, who called it “very disrespectful!!”

WTF???????? this is very disrespectful!! pic.twitter.com/he2KGmm2qS — Nick Jonas FAN ???????? (@NickJDaily) October 22, 2019

Other fans leaped to Nick’s defense, saying the groper crossed the line and should have been kicked out.

“This probably ruined his whole night. It’s never okay to sexually assault someone, let alone in front of literally thousands of people??” one Twitter user named Lexi said.

That stare after she touched him. If I was stood next to her I’d of floored her. The freaking disrespect! I’m embarrassed there’s a fan like that! pic.twitter.com/7T5h7vdgs7 — Lisa ッ | 107 days (@KevinJsAngels) October 23, 2019

Another fan named Dawn added: “Actions like this is never acceptable, not to anyone. What did she think would happen, he would turn around and say thank you for violating me! Oh, ‘wait for me, my wife is home, but we can hang after this!’ If men shouldn’t do it, you can’t either!”

“How did the people around her continue to let that happen?! If I’m next to her, whether I know her not, I’m slapping that hand away so fast. It’s not funny or cute, it’s rude and disgusting,” Twitter user @Ebs_in_NY wrote.

Jonas did not address the incident in a tweet posted after the show.

“Hollywood Bowl night two. Thank you to every single one of you who made these two sold out nights so incredible,” he wrote. “I am so grateful.”