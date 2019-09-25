Nick Jonas credits his ‘teammate’ Priyanka Chopra with getting him on stage every night of his hectic tour

caption Nick Jonas says he can always rely on his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

Nick Jonas called Priyanka Chopra Jonas “the best teammate” during his busy touring schedule with the Jonas Brothers.

The 27-year-old singer married the actress in December 2018 and embarked on the Happiness Begins Tour with siblings Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas in August 2019. There are tour dates scheduled through February 2020.

“Our schedule this early on in our marriage was kind of unexpected, the tour extending as long as it has, but she’s the best teammate in all that,” Jonas, who’s promoting his partnership with Cigna, told Insider.

He added: “The support that I feel from her gives me all the encouragement and strength, in addition to the fans being so amazing, that I need to get up there and do my thing every night.”

Jonas, who’s promoting his partnership with Cigna, told Insider that the biggest difference between being a boyfriend and a husband is that “your life does change in a pretty big way.”

“It’s about being patient with each other and adapting each day to how quickly things change and evolve,” the 27-year-old singer told us. “But thankfully, she’s incredibly patient and supportive.”

Jonas is currently performing with siblings Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas as part of their Happiness Begins Tour, which kicked off on August 7 in Florida and includes dates across the US and Europe through February 2020.

The singer told us that Chopra Jonas, his wife since December 2018, has been understanding of his life on the road.

“Our schedule this early on in our marriage was kind of unexpected, the tour extending as long as it has, but she’s the best teammate in all that,” he said. “The support that I feel from her gives me all the encouragement and strength, in addition to the fans being so amazing, that I need to get up there and do my thing every night.”

Jonas added: “[I’m] just really grateful that she’s there.”

Recently, Chopra Jonas and fellow J-Sisters Sophie Turner (who wed Joe in 2019) and Danielle Jonas (who’s been married to Kevin since 2009) supported their husbands at the first tour date in Miami. Chopra Jonas also attended their show in New York City.

“I think it’s a really incredible thing to get to share this not only with my brothers, but then now with my wife and our parents and other family members and friends we’ve had coming out to these shows,” Jonas said.

The “Jumanji” star added: “It really feels like a celebration and like everyone’s on board with trying to make each night the best possible and bring something really incredible for these fans.”