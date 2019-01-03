Nick Jonas blushed when he talked about when he realized Priyanka Chopra is his ‘partner for life’

Nick Jonas can’t stop gushing about Priyanka Chopra following their two extravagant wedding ceremonies in India in December.

“It was kind of an instant thing,” the singer told “Entertainment Tonight” of his relationship with his new wife. “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”

After sharing kind words about Chopra, Jonas added: “I’m blushing now!”

The couple, who got engaged in July 2018 and tied the knot in December, hasn’t been shy about packing on the PDA and explaining what they admire about each other.

The “Quantico” star previously told Vogue that she realized that Jonas was different from other men she had encountered because he told her that he admired her “drive” and the way she views the world.

Moreover, Nick knew that he wanted to marry the actress after three dates and explained why he knew Chopra was “the one.”

“I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those that are always going to be there for you,” Jonas said on NBC’s “Today” show. “We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I’m excited to start our life together.”

