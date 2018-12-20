Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recreated one of their first pictures together, and people are living for it

caption They are famous! Now they are married! source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

You know Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

They are both famous and now they are married.

They attended the Met Gala together in April in 2017 and both wore Ralph Lauren.

In one picture, Jonas posed in a silly way to avoid the lengthy train on Chopra’s trench coat dress.

The couple poked fun at the picture by recreating it at their recent wedding.

At this point, we all know Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Let’s skip the pleasantries, OK?

The former Jonas Brother and Bollywood star got engaged this summer after they started dating in the spring. The couple was married earlier this month at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India.

Over the course of their wedding, Chopra dazzled fans and guests with several wedding looks – one of which was a stunning gown with a 75-foot-long veil. During the festivities, the newlyweds took a moment to recreate one of their first pictures together from the 2017 Met Gala.

Chopra and Jonas, who say they were not dating at the time, attended the event together because they both wearing Ralph Lauren designs to commemorate the opening of the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibit at the museum. While Jonas opted for a patterned jacket, Chopra donned a trench coat dress with a floor-grazing train.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Jonas shared a photo from their wedding in which the couple replicated a photo from that night.

“Rule number one… never step on her train,” Jonas captioned the post.

Instagram commenters are living for the joke.

Some think it’s an adorable public display of affection.

“You guys are so cute,” someone wrote. “Well, I’m crying,” another person added. “This just sums up this relationship,” a third person wrote. “My heart just smiled a little,” another commented.

Others are responding with more cynical jokes.

“That train is how long I’m gonna be single,” one person joked. “Wow, I should’ve went to prom with you,” someone else remarked.

Take notes, people!

