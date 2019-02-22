Watch Nick Jonas put his own spin on Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born’

By
Olivia Singh, Insider
-

  • Nick Jonas took to social media to share a black-and-white video of himself singing Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”
  • The 2018 film, which focuses on the relationship between musicians Ally and Jackson, is nominated for several awards at the Oscars (which air on Sunday on ABC). This includes a nomination for best original song.
  • “In honor of Oscar weekend… such a beautiful song,” Jonas wrote, tagging wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas in his caption.
  • He got Chopra Jonas’ seal of approval. The actress commented and wrote: “Ummmm. U always take my breath away..”
  • Watch the video below.