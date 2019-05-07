Nick Jonas trolled Sophie Turner by comparing his Met Gala look to Littlefinger, but the ‘Game of Thrones’ star had a fierce response

caption Nick Jonas’s Met Gala outfit had people making some “Game of Thrones” comparisons. source James Devaney/GC Images/Helen Sloane/HBO

Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out alongside Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the Meta Gala on Monday.

While Nick Jonas and Chopra initially credited King Louis XIV as the inspiration behind their camp Dior ensembles, fans were quick to point out his eerie resemblance to “Game of Thrones” character Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish.

Turner had the best response after Jonas decided to troll her with an Instagram side-by-side of him and the “GoT” villain.

This post contains a light spoiler for last season of “Game of Thrones.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner joined Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in making their Met Gala debut as husband and wife on Monday and it seems like the new in-laws are already getting a few jabs in at each others’ expense.

Considering that the annual event fell just a week after Joe Jonas and the “Game of Thrones” star tied the knot in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony, Nick decided to take advantage of the evening’s “camp” dress code and throw in a timely “GoT” reference by trolling his new sister-in-law.

While the “Jealous” hitmaker said that his and Chopra’s Dior ensembles were inspired by French king Louis XIV during a red carpet interview and that the pair were “just playing into that sense of not taking yourself too seriously and having some fun with it,” fans had other ideas.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice that the singer looked eerily like an infamous on-screen villain from “GOT”: Petyr Baelish, aka Littlefinger, who was sentenced to death by none other than Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark.

caption The couple’s outfits were some of the best of the night. source Karwai Tang / Contributor/Getty Images

Sporting an asymmetrical white suit along with a mini cape and a few ear cuff earrings and silver rings, Jonas looked every inch the Master of Coin – right down to his stance and new mustache – and even he couldn’t deny the uncanny resemblance.

The singer decided to troll his new sister-in-law with a side-by-side of him and the late character on Instagram, quipping, “Sansa… We must protect the vale. #metgala#littlefinger.”

Turner played along with a fierce Sansa-approved response to Jonas’ antics, commenting, “Quit trying to manipulate me……. ugh I thought you died last season.”

It’s not the first time that the recently-reunited Jonas Brothers have brought the “Game of Thrones references,” even including an allusion to the hit HBO series in their latest single “Cool.”

In the second verse of the song, Turner’s husband Joe Jonas sings, “Oh, I feel like Post Malone when I get home / Sittin’ there, winning like it’s ‘Game of Thrones’ / And now that we’ve made it, how complicated was last year?”

He also trolled his new wife by donning a Sansa Stark costume (complete with a red wig) on the night of the show’s premiere on Sunday, April 14.

Jonas shared a video of the look, which he simple captioned, “MOOD.”

While Turner didn’t have a clapback for the look, Turner’s co-star and best friend Maisie Williams (who plays sister Arya Stark) commented, “Why are you so embarrassing. We Stan,” with four crying emojis.

