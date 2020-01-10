Nick Jonas wore a $928,000 Bulgari watch covered in more than 1,000 diamonds to the Golden Globes

caption Nick Jonas wore a watch worth almost $1 million to the Golden Globes. source Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Nick Jonas wore a Bulgari Octo L’Originale Full Blue Baguette Diamonds to the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

The watch is notable for being covered in 1,172 diamonds and more than 50 carats.

It retails at $928,000, according to Hodinkee who first spotted the rare timepiece.

Insider is unable to confirm, but it’s likely a borrowed piece from Bulgari as Priyanka Chopra was also spotted decked out in its jewelry for the awards ceremony.

Nick Jonas showed off a very special timepiece at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Watch magazine Hodinkee spotted the Jonas Brothers guitarist and singer wearing a Bulgari Octo L’Originale Full Blue Baguette Diamonds for the occasion.

“Nick Jonas brought a tank to a knife fight,” James Stacey wrote for the horology publication.

The Octo is notable for the ridiculous amount of diamonds it manages to squeeze onto the face and strap – 1,172 stones total, and more than 50 carats.

It’s also made of white gold, though that’s almost irrelevant beneath all the diamonds.

Jonas’ watch comes with an eye-watering price tag of $928,000, but it’s unlikely the singer paid for it out of his own pocket.

According to Hodinkee, his wife Priyanka Chopra was also spotted wearing Bulgari jewelry to the event, so it was likely borrowed for the occasion, much like his impeccable, double-breasted Prada suit.

Jonas has shown his penchant for classy wristwear in the past – he was spotted on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” wearing a Rolex GMT Master II back in March 2019.

He twinned with his brothers Joe and Kevin, who were also wearing the same model, but showed them up slightly by opting for the rarer, more expensive yellow gold edition with a green dial.

