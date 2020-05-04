Nick Kyrgios has called out bitter foe Rafael Nadal to air their rivalry via an Instagram Live

Nick Kyrgios has called out Rafael Nadal to air their beef on Instagram live.

The two have been engaged in verbal warfare since their match at the 2019 Mexican Open, after which Kyrgios called Nadal “super salty” in defeat.

“Rafa lets do Instagram live together. I am down with it,” wrote Kyrgios on Instagram, according to Yahoo. “Rafael Nadal let’s do it.”

A number of tennis’ biggest stars have taken to Instagram over the past weeks for face-to-face encounters with the sport having been brought to halt by the global coronavirus pandemic.

At the time of writing Nadal had not responded – publicly at least – to Kyrgios’ offer.

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal’s off-court rivalry first began in February 2019.

After Nadal was bested by Kyrgios at the Mexican Open, the Spaniard slammed his Australian opponent for having “no respect.” Kyrgios, who had spent the match complaining about injury, arguing with the crowd, and serving underhand, hit back by suggesting Nadal was a sore loser, calling him “super salty.”

During the pair’s next meeting at Wimbledon 2019, Kyrgios unapologetically smashed a volley directly at Nadal during their second-round match, whilst after their clash at the 2020 Australian Open, Nadal admitted to reporters he doesn’t like the way Kyrgios plays, according to Yahoo.

Late in April, Nadal chatted with both Roger Federer and Andy Murray during an Instagram live session, during which all three opened up about their careers, their friendships, and how they are keeping themselves both fit and entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I like to be out there playing in the best stadiums, enjoying the competition,” said Nadal, according to ATP Tour. “I’m doing my best to stay healthy and keep the same routines so I can be ready for when I have the chance to come back.”

All professional tennis tournaments have been suspended until at least July 13, including Wimbledon, which has been canceled for the first time since World War II.

