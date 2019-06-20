Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios’ wild day included mocking an umpire’s hat, blaming himself for playing video games until 3 a.m., throwing his racket out of a stadium, and making a vulgar comment to booing fans

source Alberto Pezzali/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios had a series of incidents in a wild, eventful, two-match day at the Fever-Tree Championships on Thursday.

In Kyrgios’ first match, a win, he accused an umpire of throwing the match, mocked the umpire’s hat, then criticized himself for staying up until 3 a.m. to play video games.

In Kyrgios’ second match, a straight-sets loss, he threw his racket out of the court, then made a vulgar comment to booing fans.

Kyrgios played two matches, beating Roberto Carballes Baena first in three sets, then losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in his second match of the day.

In both, Kyrgios, renowned for his on-court antics, continued his explosive behavior.

In the first match, upset over an umpire’s ruling on a ball, Kyrgios accused the umpire of rigging the match, using explicit language.

“Bro, you are taking the f—ing piss, mate?” Kyrgios said, according to The Guardian. “The ball was this far out, no joke. No joke. What are you doing? It’s so far long. What are you doing? Like, what are you actually doing up there? It was this far out. Bro, it’s taking the piss. I refuse to play.”

After getting a code violation, Kyrgios then mocked the umpire’s hat.

“Your hat looks ridiculous, also,” Kyrgios said. “It’s not even sunny.”

Here’s a video of Kyrgios’ interaction with the umpire (warning: language):

"… your hat looks ridiculous also, it's not even sunny" – @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/CQnHQZfzp5 — Tom Hartley (@TomHartley_7) June 20, 2019

Later on in the match, nearing a win over Baena, Kyrgios hit a poor return that ended in a point for Baena. Kyrgios called himself lazy and chastised himself for playing video games until 3 a.m.

“So lazy, do something, so lazy you are,” Kyrgios said to himself, according to The Guardian. “You were playing FIFA until 3 a.m., what do you expect?”

Nonetheless, he won the match.

Hours later, however, his second match of the day didn’t go so well against Auger-Aliassime, the world No. 21.

Before the match, Kyrgios reassured fans that Auger-Aliassime would likely win.

???? Pre-match:

???? Crowd: Let's go Felix, you've got this"

???? Nick Kyrgios: "He honestly probably does." ⏱️ Three sets and two hours later…

???? The crowd and Kyrgios were right as Felix Auger-Aliassime knocks him out at Queen's!pic.twitter.com/Bizim14XaT — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 20, 2019

Kyrgios lost in straight sets in a match where he continued his love of hitting tweeners, underhand serves, and even diving, perhaps unnecessarily, according to ATP.

After losing the match, Kyrgios exchanged a brief handshake with the umpire, then chucked his racket out of the court.

Felix Auger-Aliassime ???????? vino de un set abajo y derrotó a Nick Kyrgios ???????? por 6-7, 7-6 y 7-5 para avanzar a los QF de #Queens. Presten atención a Kyrgios, que tiró su raqueta fuera de la cancha luego del saludo con el canadiense pic.twitter.com/KNSQbMHXRo — Respiro Tenis (@Respiro_Tenis) June 20, 2019

A fan also caught video of the incident.

According to tennis writer Ricky Dimon, Kyrgios also used vulgar language for some booing fans.

Kyrgios loses to Felix, throws his racket *out of the stadium*, gets booed, then shouts at the fans booing him “SMD” — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) June 20, 2019

It’s been an up-and-down year for Kyrgios, who had an inspiring win at the Mexican Open but also lost his first match at the Australian Open, gotten ejected for throwing a chair at the Italian Open, and withdrawn from the French Open with an injury.

If Thursday was a tune-up for Wimbledon, Kyrgios doesn’t appear to be rounding into form for the next grand slam.