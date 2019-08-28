Nick Kyrgios said he was happy to win his first round US Open match quickly because it meant he could go to the pub after

caption Kyrgios eased passed Steve Johnson in the US Open first round. source Photo by Getty/Matthew Stockman

Nick Kyrgios said he was happy to have wrapped up his US Open first-round match against Steve Johnson so he could go to the pub.

The Australian beat Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4 in less than two hours on Tuesday to book a place in the second round, where he faces Frenchman Antoine Hoang.

“I’m just happy I got it done in two hours. I can go to a pub and get some food.” Kyrgios told reporters, according to The Guardian.

Kyrgios was also told to “play f——ing tennis” by his opponent after engaging in yet another argument with an umpire, this time over spectators being on the stairways during his serve.

The Australian took the first set 6-3, hitting an impressive 18 winners, before taking the second 7-6 (7-1) in a tie-break. He then sealed victory 6-4 in the third, leaving the court at 1:15 a.m.

“I wanted to thank you guys for staying out late, I appreciate that,” Kyrgios told reporters after the game, according to The Guardian.

“Steve is a hell of a player. He played well. I knew I had to serve well. I knew [the second] was an important set.

“I’m just happy I got it done in two hours. I can go to a pub and get some food.”

While the match was a relatively smooth affair for Kyrgios, it still didn’t prevent the outspoken star having yet another run-in with an umpire.

Early in the first set, Kyrgios could be heard complaining that he was distracted by people coming down the stairs as he tried to serve.

“Is that your job?” Kyrgios asked the umpire, according to The Telegraph. “Why are you not looking at people coming in on my first serve?

“Obviously as I toss the ball, I saw it – that’s your job. Why are you looking at me when I serve? It doesn’t make sense.”

Opponent Steve Johnson was not best pleased with Kyrgios’ behavior, asking the 24-year-old: “Do you want to play f—— tennis or host a s— show?”

Kyrgios was charged a record $113,000 by the ATP for his spectacular meltdown at the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month, for which he described the organization as “corrupt.”

He told press after the match: “The ATP is pretty corrupt anyway. I’m not fussed about it at all.”

“I was fined $113K for what? Why are we talking about something that happened three weeks ago when I just chopped up someone first round of a US Open?”

Kyrgios takes on Frenchman Hoang in the US Open second round on Thursday.