Nick Kyrgios said he lost concentration during a loss at the Laver Cup because he saw ‘a really hot chick in the crowd’

Nick Kyrgios lost to Roger Federer at the Laver Cup over the weekend and said he was distracted by a “hot chick” in the crowd.

Cameras caught Kyrgios telling his team he would “marry her right now.”

Kyrgios eventually exited the tournament with an injury, continuing a roller-coaster ride of a season for the 24-year-old.

Nick Kyrgios lost to Roger Federer, 6-7(5) 7-5 10-7, in the Laver Cup on Saturday, in part, because he was distracted by the crowd.

As Kyrgios came off the court after the second set, TV cameras caught him telling his team that he was distracted by a “hot chick” in the crowd.

“I lost concentration, I saw a really hot chick in the crowd,” Kyrgios said. “Like, I’m being jarringly honest – I’d marry her right now. Right now.”

Here’s video of the moment below:

“I lost concentration, I saw a really hot chick in the crowd. Like, I’m being jarringly honest — I’d marry her right now. Right now.” — Nick Kyrgios#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/P0tTb45KYo — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 21, 2019

Kyrgios later withdrew from the tournament with an injury.

It’s been a roller-coaster year for Kyrgios. He won two tournaments this season, but was also thrown out of matches for temper tantrums and profane rants against umpires. He was hit with a massive $113,000 fine for a meltdown at the Cincinnati Open. He also found himself in the crosshairs of the ATP after he called the organization “corrupt” at the U.S. Open.