Nick Kyrgios says he brings out the ‘strengths’ of his opponents: ‘They are just super excited to play me’

Nick Kyrgios believes he brings out the best in his opponents because they are a “super excited” to play him.

The outspoken Australian beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4 on Tuesday in an exciting affair at the Cincinnati Masters to progress to the last 32.

Both players put on an excellent show for the crowd in Ohio, producing a number of eye-catching moments – most notably an enthralling rally late in the second set when the pair exchanged 15 shots, including a between-the-legs lob from Kyrgios just before Sonego won the point.

But after the match, it didn’t take long for Kyrgios to claim credit for both his and his opponent’s stellar performances.

“I think they are just super excited to play me, honestly. I think they definitely want to beat me,” Kyrgios said to reporters, according to ATP Tour.

“He was having a lot of fun out there. That point was awesome. And to see him having a lot of fun, I don’t think that’s a normal occasion for him in his matches.”

Kyrgios continued: “I feel like when guys play me they go out there and try and play their best level, they try and keep things on their racquet and redline.

“I think the strengths of all my opponents come out when they play me. That’s pretty cool.”

Kyrgios has enjoyed a fairly successful 2019, winning two singles titles, the Mexican and Washington Opens – the former of which included a memorable win over Rafael Nadal.

Last week, the 24-year-old caused a stir at the Canadian Open when he was heard shouting at an umpire over a towel during his first round exit to Britain’s Kyle Edmund, but his victory over Sonego appears to have set him back on the straight and narrow.

Kyrgios is next in action on Wednesday when he takes on Russian Karen Khachanov for a place in the last 16 in Cincinnati.