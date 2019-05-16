Nick Kyrgios is out of the Italian Open after he threw a chair onto the court, packed his bag, and walked off in the middle of the match

caption Nick Kyrgios. source Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nick Krygios got kicked out of the Italian Open on Thursday.

The 24-year-old bounced back from a first set loss to take the second, had the crowd on his side, but then fell apart in the third.

Kyrgios was slapped with a game penalty for apparent swearing, then threw a chair onto the court, which resulted in his disqualification. He then packed his bag and walked off in a huff.

You can watch the chaotic scene unfold below.

His opponent, Casper Ruud, proceeds to the tournament’s third round and faces Juan Martin del Potro later on Thursday.

The Australian tennis player had previously been in entertaining form having called upon a wide variety of trick shots, including his infamous underarm serve, to defeat Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday.

In the second round on Thursday, Kyrgios went one set down to Casper Ruud. Cheered on by a loud Italian crowd, the 24-year-old won the second set after a gripping tie break and had the momentum to take the third.

But after the second game of the third set, Krygios fell apart.

He was given a game penalty for apparent swearing, The Guardian reports, which saw him go 2-1 down to Ruud.

Angered, Kyrgios smashed his racket on the clay, kicked out at the dust, and lobbed a chair onto the court. This disqualified him from the match, according to the Tennis Channel.

He then packed his bag, shook the chair umpire’s hand, and stormed off in a huff having been eliminated from the tournament, one he had otherwise been performing well in.

**throws chair** Rough day for Nick Kyrgios at the Italian Open. pic.twitter.com/7pHQDjFqe6 — ESPN (@espn) May 16, 2019

Krygios, who had mercilessly trolled Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal just 24 hours before, defaulted from the second round. Moments later on Twitter, he posted a line of laughing emojis in reaction to Ruud celebrating the win.

Ruud faces Juan Martin del Potro in the third round later on Thursday.