Nick Kyrgios slammed Dominic Thiem for saying lower ranked tennis players don’t deserve financial help because of their ‘unprofessional’ attitudes

caption Dominic Thiem and Nick Kyrgios. source Getty/James Morgan/Mark Metcalfe

Nick Kyrgios has slammed Dominic Thiem for saying lower ranked tennis players don’t deserve financial help because of their “unprofessional” attitudes.

Tennis’ major governing bodies outlined plans earlier this month to set up a fund to help lower ranked players who have been financially damaged by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Sky Sports.

Thiem rejected the notion, saying: “I don’t see why I should give them money.”

“He still doesn’t understand the point,” Kyrgios said on Instagram, as per Sky Sports. “We at the top get paid far too much and there is not enough to go around.”

Earlier in April, tennis’ major governing bodies – the ATP, WTA, ITF and the organizers of the four Grand Slams – outlined plans to set up a fund to help lower ranked players who have been financially damaged by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Sky Sports.

The fund has received the backing of a number of the world’s top players, including Kyrgios, however Thiem rejected the notion.

“I don’t see why I should give them money,” said Thiem, reports Sky Sports. “I’d rather donate to people and institutions who really need it.

“There is no profession in the world where you are guaranteed success and high income at the start of your career. None of the top players took anything for granted. We all had to fight our way up the rankings.”

Kyrgios, who has only faced Thiem once in his career back in 2015, says the world No.3 should be more empathetic with players in a less fortunate position than himself.

“He still doesn’t understand the point,” Kyrgios said on Instagram, as per Sky Sports. “We at the top get paid far too much and there is not enough to go around.

“It’s about helping where we can, professional or unprofessional, put yourself in their shoes.”

Professional tennis world has been bought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, with the sport’s governing bodies having suspended all tournaments until July 13, though that date is expected to be pushed further back.

