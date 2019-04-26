Nickelodeon slime ice cream is coming to Walmart and it’s every ’90s kid’s dream

caption The frozen confection bars boast Nickelodeon’s iconic orange color and incorporate a lemon-lime twist for the slime. source Walmart

Nickelodeon is incorporating its signature green slime into two new frozen treats.

Starting Monday, April 29, Walmart will exclusively carry Nickelodeon Slime ice cream cups and frozen bars.

A package of 12 ice cream cups costs $4.97, while a dozen bars go for $2.97.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Green slime has been emblematic of Nickelodeon’s brand for years. Everyone from celebrities attending the Kids’ Choice Awards to contestants from the channel’s game shows have been “slimed,” or hit with a steady stream of thick, green goo.

Now, Nickelodeon is transforming its signature green slime into a series of sweet treats that will turn up the nostalgia for ’90s kids everywhere.

Starting Monday, April 29, Walmart will exclusively carry Nickelodeon Slime ice cream cups and frozen confection bars, both of which boast green “slime” components.

caption Nickelodeon Slime ice cream cups. source Walmart

Read more: Here’s what Nickelodeon slime is made of – according to ‘Double Dare’ host Marc Summers

The ice cream cups feature low-fat vanilla ice cream swirled with green slime frosting. They will be made available in packages of 12 cups for $4.97.

The frozen bars boast Nickelodeon’s iconic orange color and incorporate a lemon-lime twist for the slime. The bars cost $2.97 for a dozen.

caption Nickelodeon Slime frozen confection bars. source Walmart

This isn’t the first time Nickelodeon has morphed its signature prank into an edible offering. Nickelodeon green slime icepops, which once graced the market, looked like typical, colorful popsicles but boasted a bubble gum flavored green slime in the center. Meanwhile, Nickelodeon Slime Sauce, otherwise known as bright green ketchup, was available at Walmart just last year.