4 things we learned about Red Lobster from Nicki Minaj, who used to work there and got fired

caption Nicki Minaj just released the music video for her new single “Megatron.” source Karwai Tang/Getty Images and NBC

“Megatron” rapper Nicki Minaj went to Red Lobster with host Jimmy Fallon for a segment on “The Tonight Show” that aired Thursday night.

Minaj and Fallon dined at the Times Square Red Lobster, where the rapper gave Fallon, a first-time visitor to the restaurant, insider tips on everything from drinks to biscuits.

The rapper revealed to Fallon that she’d worked at several Red Lobsters before she got famous.

Rapper Nicki Minaj taught “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon a thing or two about the restaurant chain Red Lobster when the two visited the Times Square location for a segment on the show.

Minaj, who just released the single “Megatron,” appeared on Fallon’s NBC late-night show Thursday night, which is also when the Red Lobster segment aired.

Fallon and Minaj took a pink Hummer limo to the restaurant, and Minaj revealed she had history with the seafood chain.

“I have worked at a couple different Red Lobsters, and I have gotten fired from all three or four of them,” she told Fallon, who’d never eaten at a Red Lobster before.

Once they arrived, the duo took a seat at a booth, and Minaj shared some of the things she learned while working at the restaurant with Fallon.

caption Jimmy Fallon and Nicki Minaj visited the Times Square Red Lobster for “The Tonight Show.” source NBC

According to Minaj, the best drinks at Red Lobster are either a red Passioncolada, or a Lobsterita.

Before they ordered drinks, Minaj gave some recommendations to Fallon.

“I used to like this thing called red ‘passioncolada,’ but they don’t have red Alize anymore, therefore, I cannot get it,” the rapper told Fallon.

Luckily for Minaj, her second favorite drink – the “Lobsterita” – is still available, so the duo ordered a couple of the frozen drinks to start off their meal.

Minaj later clarified on Twitter that there was only “iced tea” in the Lobsteritas the duo ordered.

For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass. No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date. ☺️ — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) June 27, 2019

Minaj says Red Lobster’s famous cheddar bay biscuits are ‘hand-made by a bunch of African people in the back.’

After they got their drinks, a server brought out a basket of Red Lobster’s signature biscuits for Fallon and Minaj.

“Let me tell you about this, because I worked at Red Lobster, and I know everything about every food here,” Minaj said to Fallon about the biscuits.

“So this is hand-made by a bunch of African people in the back,” the rapper explained. She then showed Fallon the proper way to “toast” with the cheddar bay biscuits.

caption Nicki Minaj is currently involved in a feud with rapper Cardi B. source NBC

Minaj says you definitely shouldn’t order extra biscuits.

While Fallon quickly became obsessed with the biscuits, Minaj warned him to not ask for another basket.

“My pet peeve is when for people ask for extra biscuits,” the rapper said, ostensibly referencing her time as a server at Red Lobster.

“Please do not ask for more biscuits, ’cause I will slap you,” Minaj clarified.

Later, when Fallon and Minaj decided to wait on a few tables at the restaurant, the rapper shared some more biscuit etiquette. She reprimanded a diner eating a biscuit with a fork and knife, telling him, “This is too classy for Red Lobster!”

Minaj also chastised Jimmy for eating other people’s biscuits – apparently the ultimate Red Lobster faux pas.

caption Nicki Minaj once worked at Red Lobster before she was famous. source NBC

The rapper recommends ordering the Ultimate Feast so you don’t have to crack the lobster.

Minaj and Fallon order numerous dishes for their entrees, including several whole lobsters. After both Minaj and Fallon struggle to crack the lobster claws, the rapper let Fallon in on a little secret: the “ultimate feast” is an easier option, since it comes with a pre-shelled lobster tail.

“It’s already done for you!” Minaj told Fallon.

Minaj used to work at Red Lobster before she got famous, but got fired for flipping off customers after they didn’t tip her.

Earlier in the segment, Minaj told Fallon why she was fired “on the spot” from the seafood chain.

Minaj apparently chased after a couple customers who didn’t tip.

“[They] had walked out of the restaurant and they took my pen and they didn’t tip me,” she explained to Fallon. “I walked to the car and banged on the car window and said, ‘Give me my pen.'”

Minaj said that after she repeatedly flipped off the couple, “my manager fired me on the spot.”

caption Nicki Minaj and Jimmy Fallon pretended to be on a dinner date during their Red Lobster visit. source NBC

The segment ends with Minaj ‘redeeming’ herself at the restaurant by waiting a few tables with Fallon.

After they’ve enjoyed some food, Fallon surprising Minaj with the chance to “redeem” herself at the restaurant and wait on a few tables. The stars, unsurprisingly, are not very good servers, but Minaj manages to keep Fallon in check.

At the end of the segment, Fallon presents Minaj with a Red Lobster card that entitles her to free cheddar bay biscuits for the rest of her life – and even includes a pen to make up for the one her customers stole from her.

Aside from appearing on the “Tonight Show,” Minaj is currently promoting her new single “Megatron,” and released the music video earlier this week.

Watch the full “Tonight Show” segment below:

