Queen Latifah weighs in on Nicki Minaj’s retirement: ‘Let her live’

When a TMZ reporter asked Queen Latifah what she thought about Nicki Minaj‘s retirement announcement, she said to “let her live.”

Latifah, who also began her career as a rapper, added, “Once you’re a rapper, you’re always a rapper.”

Fans of the two have taken to Twitter to comment on Latifah’s sweet message to Minaj.

Queen Latifah was initially surprised to hear that Nicki Minaj announced that she was retiring, but quickly said the rapper “must be in love and happy,” in a TMZ video.

“Let her live, she’s been grinding for a long time,” Latifah said when a TMZ reporter asked what she thought of Minaj’s retirement.

Latifah, who began her career as a rapper 30 years ago, added that Minaj will be back.

“Once you’re a rapper, you’re always a rapper,” Latifah concluded.

Queen Latifah comments on Nicki Minaj’s retirement (????:TMZ) pic.twitter.com/D8DWkbqJmB — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) September 8, 2019

Last week, Minaj announced via Twitter that she was retiring in order to “have a family.” The news came a few weeks after she revealed plans to marry her boyfriend, Kenneth Perry, on an episode of Queeen Radio, her Beats 1 radio show.

Minaj later responded to a sad fan on Twitter, saying that she’d discuss what her retirement means in an upcoming episode of Queen Radio.

Fans of Latifah and Minaj have taken to Twitter to comment on how sweet Latifah’s comments were.

Ok? Queen Latifah came through like the Rich Auntie you love to see at the cookout, telling you she hasn't heard any of the gossip but she wants you to flourish, pumpkin. That's love. That's queen behavior. That's how we should be loving one another. https://t.co/2a0RFz8HSF — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) September 9, 2019

This moment is called…’Sisterhood’ https://t.co/jgCLsjxHOs — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 9, 2019

I just feel like a hug from Queen Latifah is heavenly. Like I’d probably be ready to sleep after embracing her. So much grace https://t.co/H62KjAOPzf — Jaime Woods (@jaimecorynwoods) September 10, 2019

QUEEN OF MINDING HER OWN BUSINESS/TRANSITIONAL FALL WEAR https://t.co/Hte3MmdJJG — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) September 9, 2019

She’s all of our auntie https://t.co/FJnRIMIFs1 — LaKeith Standstill (@markuspr1m3_) September 9, 2019