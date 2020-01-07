Nicki Minaj’s wax figure was moved to Madame Tussauds in Germany, and fans are now realizing how ‘disrespectful’ it is

caption Nicki Minaj and her Madame Tussauds wax figure. source VEVO; Getty Images / Tristar Media

Nicki Minaj‘s wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin on Tuesday.

The statue, which attempts to replicate the artist in her 2014 “Anaconda” music video, was originally revealed in 2015 at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.

When the replica was moved from Las Vegas to Berlin, many fans saw the wax figure for the first time and thought it was terrifying.

Nicki Minaj’s wax figure made its European debut at Madame Tussauds in Berlin on Tuesday. Much to their horror, many of the rapper’s fans saw photos of the statue for the first time.

The wax figure, which attempts to clone the 37-year-old artist in her 2014 “Anaconda” music video, is permanently perched on all fours in a black thong, gold beaded top, and strappy heels. While the outfit matches the music video, the figure’s face doesn’t resemble the rapper’s appearance.

The replica initially debuted in 2015 at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas, and the “Barbie Dreams” rapper reportedly called the statue “so iconic” after it was revealed. She even reposted a photo of fans posing with the figure to her Instagram and captioned the post, “Naw b—- hold on” with laughing emojis.

The figure’s 2020 European stop marked the first time that many of the “Truffle Butter” rapper’s fans saw the statue, and some were initially very confused.

me looking at nicki minaj wax figure pic.twitter.com/bXK67x5tv8 — ッ (@yaniqxe) January 7, 2020

Wait… y’all see Nicki Minaj wax figure? I- pic.twitter.com/7IqKbpdBhp — Markiss WHOston (@NOTKarltonBanks) January 7, 2020

Wait. That was Nicki the Minaj’s wax figure I’ve been scrolling past? ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ — BlackityBlack (@I_Dont_Crack) January 7, 2020

Madame Tussauds after unveiling Nicki’s wax figure pic.twitter.com/Ud2ZaY6H8r — chris (@pradagws) January 7, 2020

OH ITS WAX ???????? I thought there was a poor soul out here looking like Caveman Nicki — Mi’Tuan ✍???? (@MiTuan14) January 7, 2020

Others found the statue to be “disrespectful” and were frustrated with the discrepancies between the real life rapper and the replica.

Convinced they moved Nicki’s wax figure to Germany just so people can drag her bc…why tf would they do it??? THEY BEEN KNEW ITS UGLY AND WE HATE IT — too gay to go to war (@fuckabaddolly_) January 7, 2020

I can’t stand Nicki… but that wax figure was straight disrespectful ???????? — Top Billist (@ahhshitnotkd) January 7, 2020

Whoever did that wax figure of Nicki Minaj needs to be fired — Loyiso (@Lhozha) January 7, 2020

whoever created that Wax Figure of Nicki should be ashamed of themselves ???????? — Tha Black Ellen™ (@MzJonez24) January 7, 2020

madame tussauds should’ve stopped trying to replicate nicki minaj’s likeness from the anaconda video when the first wax figure paled in comparison to the actual muse. i can’t. — glendon (@glendonfrancis) January 7, 2020