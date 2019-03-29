In other news, Nicolas Cage has filed for annulment 4 days after getting married

Nicolas Cage filed for a marriage annulment on Wednesday, as Entertainment Tonight first reported.

After four days of marriage, actor Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment, as Entertainment Tonight first reported.

Cage, 55, was married to Erika Koike on Saturday. On Wednesday, the actor filed for an annulment – or a divorce if an annulment is not possible – according to court documents filed by Cage in Las Vegas, Nevada, that were reviewed by ET. Cage and Koike began dating about a year ago in April 2018.

According to People, the couple was seen arguing as they applied for a marriage license.

The actor is best known for his roles in “Face/Off” and the “National Treasure” franchise. Koike works as a makeup artist. She has one credit on IMDB for working in the makeup department of the short film “Hankikanto.”

This was Cage’s fourth marriage.

He was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. Shortly after the couple divorced, he began dating Lisa Marie Presley In August 2002, Presley and Cage were married in Hawaii. They began divorce proceedings in November 2002, but they were not finalized until May 2004.

Several years later, in 2004, Cage married an Alice Kim, a waitress a restaurant where he often ate. They were married until 2016.

Cage has two children: 28-year-old Weston Coppola Cage, whose mother is former longtime girlfriend Christina Fulton, and 14-year-old Kal-El Coppola Cage, whose mother is Kim.

A representative for Cage didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.