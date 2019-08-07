Nicolas Cage says he helped Johnny Depp get his first movie role after a game of Monopoly

“National Treasure” actor Nicolas Cage revealed in a recent interview that he helped Johnny Depp get his start in Hollywood.

In an interview with the New York Times, Cage said he once rented an apartment to Depp when the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was just getting started – and even encouraged him to give acting a shot over a board game.

“We were good friends, and we would play Monopoly, and he was winning a game, and I was watching him and I said, ‘Why don’t you just try acting?'” Cage said in the interview.

“[Depp] was at the point in his career where he was selling pens or something to get by,” Cage added. “He admitted it later.”

Cage revealed that Depp was hesitant at first.

caption Johnny Depp made his film debut in the 1984 slasher film “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” source New Line Cinema

“He wanted to be a musician at the time, and he told me, ‘No, I can’t act,'” Cage remembered.

“I said, ‘I think you can act.’ So I sent him to meet with my agent.”

“She sent him out on his first audition, which was ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,'” Cage said, adding, “He got the part that day.”

The “Ghost Rider” actor called Depp an overnight success in the interview.

“Overnight sensations don’t happen. But it happened with him,” Cage said.

In the same interview, Cage discussed his quest for the Holy Grail as well as his purchase of an illegally obtained dinosaur skull. Head over to the New York Times to read the rest of his wild interview.