Nicolas Cage says he was once on a quest for the Holy Grail that was like something out of ‘National Treasure’

caption Nicolas Cage is famous for his roles in films like “National Treasure” and “Leaving Las Vegas.” source Stephen Lovekin/Getty

In a recent interview with the New York Times magazine, “National Treasure” actor Nicolas Cage revealed he once paid $276,000 for a dinosaur skull that was illegally obtained, unbeknownst to the star.

Cage also shared that he once embarked on a quest for the Holy Grail, buying properties along the way.

“What I ultimately found is: What is the Grail but Earth itself?” Cage said in the interview.

When asked about his childhood in a middle-class family, and how wealth factors into his idea of success and spending, Cage was candid about some of his more outrageous purchases, including a dinosaur skull.

“The dinosaur skull was an unfortunate thing, because I did spend $276,000 on that,” Cage revealed.

“I bought it at a legitimate auction and found out it was abducted from Mongolia illegally, and then I had to give it back,” he said, adding, “Of course it should be awarded to its country of origin. But who knew?”

“Plus, I never got my money back. So that stank.”

Cage also divulged that he once almost embarked on a “quest” to find the Holy Grail, around the same time he bought the dinosaur skull.

“That was the time when I almost went on – you might call it a grail quest,” he said.

“I started following mythology, and I was finding properties that aligned with that. It was almost like ‘National Treasure.'”

caption Nicolas Cage in “National Treasure.” source Disney

Cage was asked to clarify what exactly he meant by a “grail quest.”

“For me, it was all about where was the grail?” he explained. “Was it here? Was it there? Is it at Glastonbury? Does it exist?”

The actor said he visited a natural spring in Glastonbury called Chalice Well that “taste[s] like blood,” where legend says the grail was once hidden. Cage said he then traveled to Rhode Island, which is where some speculate the Knights Templar, the guardians of the Holy Grail, built a mythical stone structure.

Cage said that the grail was not the reason he purchased a home in Rhode Island.

“I don’t know if I’m going to say that’s why I bought the Rhode Island property. But I will say that is why I went to Rhode Island, and I happened to find the place beautiful,” he explained in the interview.

“But yes, this had put me on a search around different areas, mostly in England, but also some places in the States,” Cage said of his so-called grail quest.

“What I ultimately found is: What is the grail but Earth itself?” the actor concluded.

In the interview, the actor also discussed how he convinced Johnny Depp to go into acting, and much more. Head over to the New York Times to read the rest of his wild interview.