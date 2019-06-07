The woman behind the viral Beyoncé meme revealed what she said to Jay-Z and says she’s even received death threats from the singer’s fans

Nicole Curran went viral after leaning over Beyoncé to speak with Jay-Z during an NBA game on Wednesday night, and now she’s speaking out with her side of the story after she says she faced backlash and even death threats from the singer’s fans.

According to a post by The Shade Room, Curran addressed the controversy in an Instagram comment from her now-deactivated account.

In a comment on Instagram, Curran wrote that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were her and her husband’s guests for the evening

Curran, who is married to Joe Lacob, the owner of NBA team the Golden State Warriors, wrote: “Listen Beehive. I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests.”

She added that that the second time she spoke to Jay-Z, it was “to explain why [she] gave his wife a rose from a fan,” and suggested that she had received hateful comments from fans.

“All of this has been taken out of context. I am a happily married woman,” Curran wrote. “Telling me to kill myself????? Somehow I don’t think she would support this.”

ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne spoke to Curran about the backlash

On Twitter, Shelburne said that Curran had deactivated her Instagram due to death threats.

Just spoke to Nicole Curran, the wife of Warriors owner Joe Lacob, about the “incident “ with Beyoncé last night. She was in tears. Said she had been getting death threats on social media all night this morning she disabled her IG account just to make it stop. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media. She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

“She was in tears,” Shelburne wrote. “She said she had been getting death threats on social media all night,” she added, writing that Curran had deactivated her account in the morning “just to make it stop.”

“Curran said she had no idea anything was even amiss until she got home and started seeing texts from friends and checked her social media,” Shelburne wrote in a second tweet. “She’s invited Jay Z and Beyoncé to the game 3-4 times before. Last night she says she asked if they wanted drinks. Beyoncé asked for water.”

In another tweet, Shelburne wrote that Curran said she was leaning in closer to hear Jay-Z’s drink order during the viral moment.

Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that. But it was loud in Oracle and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

“Curran says Jay Z asked for a vodka soda. She asked if he wanted lime with that,” Shelburne wrote. “But it was loud in Oracle [the name of the sports arena] and she couldn’t hear, so she leaned over. That’s where the photos of Beyoncé looking askance at her come from.”

Shelburne’s next tweet included a quote from Curran.

Curran says she then went to go get them those drinks. “There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” she said. “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through this. That kids go through this.“ — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 6, 2019

“There was no hostility. I was trying to be a good hostess,” Curran was quoted saying in Shelburne’s tweet. According to the ESPN reporter, Curran told her: “I’ve never experienced cyber bullying like this. I can’t believe our players go through. That kids go through this.”

Beyoncé’s publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, also seems to have spoken out on the matter in an Instagram post

Noel-Schure seemingly asked the singer’s fans to stop sending hateful comments in an Instagram post from Thursday.

In an Instagram that looked back to the start of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s “On the Run II” tour a year ago, Noel-Schure wrote: “Every single day on that tour I saw love. Which is why I also want to speak here to the beautiful BeyHiVE. I know your love runs deep but that love has to be given to every human. It will bring no joy to the person you love so much if you spew hate in her name. We love you.”

Noel-Schure did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment. INSIDER was unable to contact Nicole Curran, and has contacted representatives of the NBA for comment.

If you have experienced bullying or wish to seek advice on what to do if you see others being bullied, you can visit StopBullying.gov for more information and resources.