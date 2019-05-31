From Australia to NYC, take a look inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s sprawling real estate empire

caption Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have a large real estate empire. source Frazer Harrison/ Getty

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have homes in Sydney, Bunya Hill, Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York.

Their main home is a mansion in Nashville that cost them $3.4 million.

They have two homes in Australia: a penthouse in Sydney and a $6.5 million farm in Bunya Hill.

Their newest home is a $10 million condo in New York City.

Over the course of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s 12-year marriage, they’ve acquired a large real estate empire that stretches from Australia to New York.

The actress and country music singer have made their main home in Nashville, but they have a mansion in Los Angeles, a condo in New York, a penthouse in Sydney, and a farm just outside of Sydney.

Take a look at what their homes look like, and how much they paid for each.

In 2008, Kidman and Urban bought a mansion in Nashville for $3.47 million, making it their primary home.

caption Nicole Kidman’s mansion in Nashville. source Google Maps

The 10,925-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.

Also in 2008, the stars purchased their Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, home for $4.7 million.

caption Nicole Kidman’s Beverly Hils home. source Splash News

The 3,977-square-foot house has five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms.

The home has an in-ground swimming pool and a second-floor, wrap-around deck.

caption The pool outside Kidman and Urban’s Beverly Hills home. source Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/ Getty

The mansion is perfect for outdoor activities in the Los Angeles weather.

The couple also bought a farm in Bunya Hill, Australia, in 2008 for around $4.1 million.

caption Nicole Kidman in front of her Australian farmhouse. source Vogue/ YouTube

Kidman gave a tour of her farmhouse in a Vogue video, showing off the 1878 Georgian mansion and surrounding farmland.

On a tour of her farmhouse, Kidman showed off her billiard room.

caption Nicole Kidman in her billiard room. source Vogue/ YouTube

In the Vogue video, Kidman jokes that her nickname is “Pool Shark.”

Her formal living room has a grand piano and an elegant fireplace.

caption Nicole Kidman in her living room. source Vogue/ YouTube

The sitting room has a brighter color scheme than the rest of the house, with white and creme colors.

The 111-acre farm is also home to black Angus cows, an orchard, and a small guest cottage.

caption Nicole Kidman on her Australian farm. source Vogue/ YouTube

In the video, Kidman says her favorite part about farm life is “the simplicity, the air, the peace.”

In 2009, Kidman and Urban bought a penthouse apartment in Sydney, Australia, for around $4.16 million.

caption Nicole Kidman’s apartment building in Sydney, Australia. source Courtesy of Nigel Mukhi at DiJones

The 4,521-square-foot apartment overlooks the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge.

In 2012, they bought the second penthouse apartment in the building for around $4.85 million to create a massive home.

caption Kidman can see the Sydney Harbour Bridge from her penthouse. source Courtesy of Nigel Mukhi at DiJones

They also own a third apartment in the building a few floors down, which they use as a home office. They bought this apartment for an estimated $1.85 million.

The building has a ton of amenities for the couple to enjoy.

caption The pool inside Nicole Kidman’s building. source Courtesy of Nigel Mukhi at DiJones

The luxury building in Milson’s Point in Sydney has a pool, a gym, and a sauna.

In 2010, the couple bought a $10 million apartment in West Chelsea, Manhattan.

caption Nicole Kidman’s apartment building in Chelsea, New York. source FlashFrame Productions/ YouTube

The 3,248-square-foot apartment has three bedrooms and two terraces.

One of the most impressive features of the West Village apartment is the cathedral ceiling in the living room.

caption A typical living room inside Nicole Kidman’s Chelsea apartment building. source FlashFrame Productions/ Getty

The living room has 23-foot ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with light.

However, the building became famous for its car elevator.

caption Car elevator in Nicole Kidman’s apartment building. source FlashFrame Productions

The car elevator brings your car straight from the street to your apartment door.