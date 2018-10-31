21 of Nicole Kidman’s best red carpet looks

caption Nicole Kidman’s style has changed a lot over the years. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Throughout her near-three decades in the spotlight, Australian actress Nicole Kidman has amassed an incredible amount of both box office and television hits as well as a slew of prestigious awards. She’s also worn some incredible outfits.

Over the years, Kidman has experimented with all sorts of trends, including bold colors, statement jewelry, and everything in between, making herself one of the most iconic celebrities when it comes to her fashion choices.

Here are some of Nicole Kidman’s best looks.

She stole the show in silver at the “Batman Forever” premiere in 1995.

caption The dress was very sparkly. source Reuters/Fred Prouser

The actress brought out all of the stops for the premiere of one of her early high-profile titles, “Batman Forever.”

She literally shined on the red carpet in a silver, bedazzled midi dress that gave off a subtle rainbow reflection as the stones caught the light. Her cherry red lipstick only upped the glamour factor of this look.

A few years later, she went for an unexpected color at the Oscars.

Nicole Kidman’s chartreuse Dior dress at the 1997 Academy Awards was one of her earlier experimental fashion choices, and it was a perfect example of her eclectic and ever-changing red carpet taste. The front of the dress was subtly detailed with floral embroidery and she matched her silver shoes with the metallic finish of the dress.

She sparkled in gold at the 2000 Academy Awards.

caption Her dress was metallic. source Getty/David McNew

Yet another bold move in her red carpet repertoire, Kidman played off the gold Oscars statue for her appearance at the 2000 Academy Awards with Tom Cruise.

Her metallic gold dress featured a one-shoulder detail with an asymmetrical hemline and diagonal seams in the bodice to add some texture.

At the 2002 Oscars, Kidman opted for a softer style.

caption She paired it with nude heels. source Getty/Vince Bucci

Just one year after her divorce from Tom Cruise, Kidman veered from her normal bold color choices for a walk on the more ethereal side. The 2002 Oscars red carpet was one of Kidman’s more memorable forays into softer colors with her baby pink dress proving she can pull off both dramatic and understated looks all the same.

Two years later, she stayed on the pastel path at the 2004 Academy Awards.

caption She paired the dress with a choker. source Getty/Carlo Allegri

She kept up her winning Oscars style two years later at the 2004 ceremony with a periwinkle gown. The strapless mermaid silhouette was detailed with chiffon tassel on the train and tulle layering on the neckline.

At the 2006 Rome Film Festival, Kidman went back to metallic and debuted a new hairstyle.

caption She paired the dress with simple heels. source Getty/Chris Jackson

At the 2006 Rome Film Festival, Kidman gave off some late ’90s vibes in a champagne-colored spaghetti strap dress with a metallic finish. She also debuted a new fringe, which was a subtle yet dramatic departure from her usual pinned-back curls.

She then went for a glamorous and sophisticated look at the 2007 Oscars ceremony.

caption She kept her hairstyle simple. source Getty/Frazer Harrison

Kidman isn’t afraid to go big on the red carpet and her striking look for the 2007 Academy Awards was no different. Her bright red gown featured a dramatic halter neckline with an oversized bow at the nape of her neck for some added flair. She matched her straight hair with an equally impactful deep side part, adding another layer of sophistication to the outfit.

In the late 2000s, Kidman started to introduce a new signature style to her red carpet looks.

caption The dress was sparkly. source Jason Merritt/Getty

In the immediate years following her marriage to current husband Keith Urban in 2006, Kidman’s style began a slow transformation with a new signature on the horizon: high necklines and long-sleeved gowns.

One of her most striking iterations of this style was at the 2009 Country Music Awards, where she walked the carpet in an edgy, black beaded gown with a high turtleneck and a dramatic low back.

She debuted a new hairstyle along with a sleek dress at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

caption She kept her look simple. source Getty/Jason Merritt

Not only is her red carpet style ever-changing, but Kidman has also been known to change up her hair a time or two.

At the 2010 Grammy Awards, she made a stark departure from her platinum blonde style of years past and debuted caramels curls in a short style. Paired with her sleek gown, the updated look showed a new side of the actress.

Her structured dress at the 2011 Academy Awards gave off chic, retro vibes.

caption She wore the dress with colorful heels. source Getty/Jason Shearer

Kidman’s 2011 Academy Awards gown seemed to have some retro influence with its straight across neckline, white-and-gold color scheme, and tailored waistline. To add her own flair to the classic white-and-gold combo, she wore bright orange open-toed heels for a pop of color.

Kidman’s black and gold Oscars gown in 2013 was one of her most memorable looks.

caption The dress was covered in sequins. source Getty/Jason Merritt

Kidman isn’t afraid of some sequins and jewels, and her 2013 Academy Awards look was no exception. She wore a scoop neck gown that mixed gold and black sequins. She styled it with a simple updo and matching gold earrings.

Her sky blue gown for Cannes mixed textures to create a truly unique look.

caption The dress is very intricate. source Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

At the 2014 Cannes Film Festival premiere of “Grace of Monaco,” Kidman opted for a blue strapless A-line gown for the red carpet. The dress mixed textures to create a truly unique look with the skirt detailed with intricate lace and the bodice adorned with pewter, silver, and blue jewels.

For the 2014 Country Music Awards, she took inspiration from country style.

caption The dress is peach and white. source Getty/Larry Busaca

As she accompanied husband Keith Urban to the Country Music Awards in 2014, Kidman donned a country-inspired peach and white prairie dress.

The gown had details of lace and floral appliqués that resembled an upgraded Antebellum look, and her relaxed waves gave the style a laid-back feel.

Her bold style returned as she graced the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet in 2016.

caption Keith Urban wore a simple suit. source Getty/David Becker

The past few years have seen a more understated style from Kidman as she’s attended various events, but 2016 marked the return of her bold fashion choices, most notably at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

The actress wore an Alexander McQueen gown with intricate designs mixed into the sheer black overlay.

Her gown for the 2016 Met Gala was a galactic twist on the futuristic theme.

caption She paired the dress with a cape. source Getty/Mike Coppola

The theme of the 2016 Met Gala focused on the combination of technology and fashion with “Manus x Machina,” and Kidman’s gown put a galactic twist on the futuristic theme. Her black dress was adorned with silver moons and stars with a matching cape tied with a jeweled strap.

Her minimalistic Critics Choice Awards gown was daring.

caption The dress had a high slit. source Getty/Frazer Harrison

Following in the footsteps of her killer look at the Met Gala earlier in the year, Kidman’s minimalistic yet edgy gown for the Critics Choice Awards turned heads.

The overall silhouette of the dress is sophisticated, but the triangular cutout in the torso combined with the geometric neckline give Kidman’s look a timeless yet dramatic vibe.

Kidman added a tropical twist to her award ceremony style early last year.

caption The dress is very vibrant. source Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

Kidman wore a sparkling emerald gown to the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards last January.

As she’s done in the past, she mixed a bold embellishment with a classic silhouette – matching parrot patterns rested on each shoulder, giving her outfit a surprisingly tropical twist.

She mixed animals and florals at the American Country Music Awards.

caption She wore statement earrings. source Getty/Frazer Harrison

Kidman gave the florals trend an updated twist for the 2017 Country Music Awards. Her signature high-necked and long-sleeved gown was embroidered with various floral appliqués and woodland creatures.

She put a bold twist on a classic style for the Cannes Film Festival.

caption Her skirt stole the show. source Getty/Andreas Rentz

For the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her movie “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” Kidman went for a classic black and white gown but added her own personality with a bold twist or two. Not only did the full, tulle skirt add some definition, but the tea-length upgraded the silhouette and showed off her black stiletto heels.

She ended her 2017 awards circuit with a bright red ensemble.

caption She opted for a tea-length skirt. source Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer

Kidman stunned in a bright red gown at the 69th Emmy Awards, with a full skirt embellished with a silver jeweled neckline and matching accessories to tie everything together. Although on the opposite end of the color spectrum, she kept up her trend of tea-length dresses to end her 2017 awards circuit.

She shined in jewel tones at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

caption The dress was very vibrant. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her most recent fashion triumph was at this year’s Oscars ceremony where she donned a striking dark blue gown. The strapless neckline was complemented by the statement bow at the front of the dress and accompanied by a dramatic slit just below it.

