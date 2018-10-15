Nicole Kidman says being married to Tom Cruise protected her from being sexually harassed

caption Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise split in 2001. source Matt Turner/Liaison/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman opened up about her previous relationship with Tom Cruise in a new essay for New York Magazine.

As part of the publication’s Women in Power series, the actress spoke about her experiences in the entertainment industry. Kidman, who wed Cruise in late 1990 and separated from the “Top Gun” actor in 2001, admitted that she is “always reluctant” to talk about their relationship because she’s “married now to the man who is my great love [Keith Urban], and it almost feels disrespectful.”

However, the “Big Little Lies” actress explained that being married to Cruise, who was a powerful man in Hollywood, offered her protection from being sexually harassed.

“I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed,” Kidman wrote. “I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”

The 51-year-old went on to say that she has dealt with her own share of Me Too moments “since I was little,” but doesn’t have the desire “to to expose them in an article.”

Kidman and Cruise met on the set of the 1990 movie “Days of Thunder.” Over the course of their marriage, they adopted two children together named Connor and Isabella. Kidman has been married to Urban since 2006 and they have two daughters named Sunday and Faith.

Following his split with Kidman, Cruise dated Penelope Cruz and Nazanin Boniadi. He later married Kate Holmes and the pair welcomed daughter Suri in 2006. In 2012, Holmes and the “Mission: Impossible” star divorced.

