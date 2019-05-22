Take a look inside Nicole Kidman’s $6.5 million farmhouse in Australia

caption Nicole Kidman in her Australian farmhouse. source Vogue/ YouTube

Nicole Kidman gave a tour of her $6.5 million Australian farmhouse to Vogue for their “73 Questions” video series.

The home has a simple and elegant design with a large dining room, a library, a billiard room, and a living room with a grand piano.

Outside, there is a small cottage, an orchard, and 111 acres of farmland.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s home is a study in minimalism, Nicole Kidman’s Australian farmhouse is a Chip and Joanna fantasy.

The “Big Little Lies” actress welcomed Vogue into her Bunya Hill, Australia, home for their video series “73 Questions.” In the video, Kidman answers rapid-fire questions while walking through her estate, giving viewers a glimpse into her 111-acre, multi-million dollar home.

Keep reading to take a look inside.

Although Nicole Kidman lives with her husband, Keith Urban, in Nashville, she also has a farmhouse back in her home country of Australia.

caption Nicole Kidman on the porch steps. source Vogue/ YouTube

She bought the home in 2008 for $6.5 million in Bunya Hill, Australia.

Through the doors, you will find a modest foyer.

caption Nicole Kidman in the foyer. source Vogue/ YouTube

Built in 1878, this Georgian-style home still holds onto some of its traditional charm.

The first room off the foyer is a billiard room, equipped with a pool table.

caption Nicole Kidman’s billiard room. source Vogue/ YouTube

In the video, the actress jokes that her nickname is “Pool Shark.”

In the library, floor-to-ceiling, wooden bookcases line the walls.

caption Nicole Kidman in the library. source Vogue/ YouTube

The American flag pillow is a reminder of Kidman’s other home back in the US.

The formal living room has a grand piano and a fireplace.

caption Nicole Kidman in her living room. source Vogue/ YouTube

While the rooms in the front of the house are darker, the color scheme in this room is white and creme.

Off the living room and the kitchen is the dining room, which has a large wooden table that seats eight and a large fireplace.

caption Nicole Kidman walking through her dining room. source Vogue/ YouTube

In the far left-hand corner, there is a children’s plastic playset. Kidman and Urban have two kids.

Behind the house stands a small cottage for guests.

caption Nicole Kidman approaches her cottage. source Vogue/ YouTube

In the video, she says she would invite Keith Urban if she could invite anyone in the world to this cottage.

The kitchen in the cottage is much simpler than the rest of the house.

caption Nicole Kidman in her cottage. source Vogue/ YouTube

Despite costing millions of dollars, Kidman designed the home simply and elegantly and did not opt for fancy appliances.

Just outside the cottage is an orchard.

caption Nicole Kidman in her orchard. source Vogue/ YouTUbe

Kidman explains in the video that she makes jam from the fruit in her orchard.

Pass the orchards, you can find Kidman’s farmland which is home to black Angus cows.

caption Nicole Kidman on her farm. source Vogue/ YouTube

In the video, the actress says her favorite part about living on the 111 acre-farm is “the simplicity, the air, the peace.”