11 times Hollywood treasure Nicole Kidman accidentally went viral and dominated the internet

caption Nicole Kidman, viral queen of the internet. source Vanity Fair/YouTube

Nicole Kidman is one of the best actresses of all time, full stop.

She’s also endlessly charming and goes viral effortlessly.

Between awards show details to talk show appearances, here are her most viral moments.

Nicole Kidman goes viral all the time.

She has one of those magnetic personalities and appearances that people can’t keep their eyes off of. It’s one of the reasons she’s done so well in Hollywood. She’s been one of the industry’s biggest stars since the 1990s and is still getting acclaim for projects like “Big Little Lies” and “Boy Erased.”

Whether it’s during awards shows or talk shows, she’s guaranteed to go viral. Here are 11 times Nicole Kidman rocked the internet.

At the 2017 Oscars, she had that infamous clap.

caption Nicole Kidman at the 2017 Oscars. source ABC

Kidman went viral during the 2017 Oscars when she was shown clapping with what seemed like enormous hands.

After some investigation, it looked like the most probable explanation for the big hands was because the ABC cinematographer was shooting with wide-angle lenses really close to her hands. Those kinds of lenses are ideal for capturing big crowds, but distort things that are close to the camera.

Nicole Kidman did NOT like chef Giada de Laurentiis’s cooking.

caption Nicole Kidman on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with Giada de Laurentiis. source theellenshow/Instagram

On an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in May 2017, Kidman appeared alongside chef Giada de Laurentiis, who cooked some pizza.

Typically on these shows the celebrity guest eats the food, gestures appreciatively, and everyone has a good time. Kidman wasn’t playing along.

“It’s a little tough,” Kidman said after taking a bite. “I know you’re not meant to criticize … but it’s a little tough!”

The crowd noticed her honesty and burst out laughing.

At the 2017 Emmys, she got buzz for wearing apparently mismatched shoes.

Kidman got some buzz for wearing what appeared to be mismatched shoes. Her right shoe had a strip of crystals across her toes, while her left one didn’t.

Close observers figured out what was happening. There was a strip of crystals across her ankle on her left shoe. They were just hidden in the shadows of Kidman’s dress. The shoes were designed by Calvin Klein, just like her dress.

At the same ceremony, she snubbed her adopted kids in a speech.

Kidman won an Emmy for her performance in “Big Little Lies.” In her speech, she gave a shout out to her husband, Keith Urban, and two children with him, but omitted her two adopted children with her previous husband, Tom Cruise.

Some suggest it’s because of their place within the Church of Scientology, since contact with Kidman would be taboo for those within the organization.

Whatever the reason, Kidman’s omission didn’t go unnoticed. It was one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

She also kissed her co-star.

caption Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman K-I-S-S-I-N-G. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Upon winning her Emmy, Kidman stood up and kissed her co-star, Alexander Skarsgård. Skarsgård also won an Emmy that night in the male acting category.

It was an odd moment. The two are couples in the movie, but his character was abusive toward hers. Also, she’s, you know, married.

Urban seemed nothing but supportive. He looked on and clapped as they kissed.

Her remarks about her husband had their own moment.

caption Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban having a moment after her Emmy win. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Kissing Skarsgård aside, Kidman is clearly in love with Urban. In her Emmys speech, she made a comment that got special attention and melted everyone’s hearts. The two have been married since 2006.

“Keith Urban, when my cheek is against yours everything melts away, and that is love,” Kidman said at the end of her speech. “It’s true. I love you so much.”

Kidman got a lot of attention again when she wore a dress with a hidden message.

caption Nicole Kidman at the Glamour 2017 Women of the Year Awards. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

At Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in November 2017, Kidman wore a dress featuring a woman with wings for arms on the front. The image, she said, was a metaphor for regaining strength after setbacks.

“I’m wearing wings tonight, and I tell you, to all of those young girls and boys sitting up there in that balcony, even if your wings get clipped, you can build them back and you can fly,” Kidman said in a speech that night.

British Vogue’s February 2018 disappointed everyone.

caption The February 2018 cover of British Vogue. source @britishvogue/Instagram

Kidman graced the February 2018 cover of British Vogue with Margot Robbie, but two of the stories teased on the cover brought it a wave of negative coverage.

The two were part of the actresses featured in its “Hollywood’s new era” story. At the same time, there was also a feature titled “Why we need to talk about race.”

People noticed that the two actresses featured on the cover were both white.

Most of the ire, though, was targeted at Edward Enninful, the editor who had recently taken over the magazine with a promise to add diversity to its coverage.

She revealed that she loves eating bugs.

caption Nicole Kidman eating bugs. source Vanity Fair/YouTube

In January 2018, Nicole Kidman surprised everyone by talking to Vanity Fair about some of her favorite food: creepy, crawly insects.

It’s called “micro livestock,” and she eats them while they’re alive.

She talked about the cuisine and ate some bugs on camera and reviewed them.

“Two billion people eat bugs, and I’m one of them,” she said.

And she’s definitely not afraid of them.

caption Nicole Kidman captured a giant tarantula. source Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Kidman can handle big, hairy bugs, too. In an Instagram video posted in July 2018, she gracefully captured a tarantula terrorizing her kids with a glass cup and released it into the wild. She said it was “unharmed and healthy.”

Kidman created an awkward moment when she “accidentally ignored” Rami Malek.

During the 2019 Golden Globes, Rami Malek – who portrayed Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody” took the stage to accept the award for best drama motion picture. Kidman presented the award.

But she seemed pretty much oblivious to him trying to get her attention, which Malek found embarrassing.

“I thought I could easily go up and say hi, but in a moment like that, it was very awkward,” Malek said on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “I have a feeling this is probably haunting me on the internet.”

Kidman later said she was “mortified” if she embarrassed him.

“We’re really good friends,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I just did not feel his hand on my back.”