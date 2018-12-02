Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Jionni LaValle have been together for nearly a decade — here’s a timeline of their relationship

caption Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jionni LaValle have been together for almost 10 years. source Michael N. Todaro/Robin Marchant/Getty

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jionni LaValle first met in 2010.

The couple has two children and Snooki is currently pregnant with their third.

They got married in 2014.

Ever since MTV’s hit reality series “Jersey Shore” began in 2009, the main cast members have been in quite a few different relationships. But out of all of them, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and her husband Jionni LaValle have been together the longest. From meeting at a club in New Jersey to having two kids (and one on the way), Polizzi and LaValle have been through a lot.

Here’s a timeline of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jionni LaValle’s almost decade-long relationship.

Summer 2010: They met for the first time during the filming of “Jersey Shore.”

caption They met at a club. source Michael N. Todaro/Getty

While filming season three of “Jersey Shore,” Polizzi met LaValle during a drunken night out at one of their favorite clubs, Karma. She brought him back to the house, where the two had sex. Polizzi later told Larry King in an interview that she “hated” LaValle at first.

October 2010: The two were officially dating.

caption He made her pickle pancakes. source Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty

Despite Polizzi’s declaration that she wasn’t a fan of LaValle in the beginning, the two eventually began dating, and in October 2010, she tweeted a photo of pickle pancakes that he had made her, calling him “amazing.”

September 2011: Polizzi and LaValle broke up after an argument in Italy.

Things started to go south for the couple while Polizzi was filming season four of “Jersey Shore” in Italy. During the trip, LaValle came to visit her, but he ended up leaving early after they got into a heated argument.

February 2012: Things seemed to be back on track for the couple.

A few months after the Italy incident, Polizzi did an interview with Us Weekly where she made it clear that the two were doing perfectly fine, saying, “It’s meant to be.” She told the publication that she and co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley were “lucky to have found guys that we have found.”

March 2012: Polizzi announced their engagement and her pregnancy.

In the spring of 2012, Polizzi revealed to Us Weekly that she was 15 weeks pregnant and that her and LaValle were engaged to be married.

May 2012: LaValle joined Polizzi during the filming of season six of “Jersey Shore.”

caption Snooki didn’t stay in the Shore house during filming. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

The last season of “Jersey Shore” went a little differently than expected. Polizzi didn’t want to stay in the Shore house while pregnant, so she stayed at her own house nearby. LaValle joined her for the season.

August 2012: The couple welcomed their first child.

On August 26, Polizzi gave birth to their first child, a son they named Lorenzo. A rep for Polizzi told MTV, “The world just got another Guido!!! Lorenzo Dominic LaValle has entered the world weighing 6 lbs, 5 oz. Nicole, Jionni & Enzo are doing great!”

September 2014: The couple had their second child.

caption The couple’s second child was a girl. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

A little less than two years later, Polizzi announced to Us Weekly that she was pregnant again, saying, “Jionni and I were trying to have our second baby since November, so every month we kept taking tests. I’m due in the fall around my wedding time. Busy year!”

On September 26, Polizzi tweeted the birth announcement of their second child, a baby girl. She said, “So happy to let you know we had our beautiful daughter this morning Giovanna Marie LaValle. 6.7lbs, full head of black hair & perfect.”

November 2014: Polizzi and LaValle got married.

caption Their two kids were part of the wedding. source Instagram/jlavalle5

In November, the couple got married at the Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey with a “The Great Gatsby” themed wedding.

August 2015: Publications reported that LaValle’s email address was used for an account on Ashley Madison.

caption The rumors were denied. source Robin Marchant/Getty Images

When the website Ashley Madison, known for helping people discreetly meet online for affairs, was hacked, several sources claimed that LaValle’s email address was used for an account. Polizzi defended her husband in a lengthy Instagram post, saying there was no truth behind the reports, and adding, “Jionni is the most humble, respectful, and most loyal souls I know.”

February 2016: The couple announced their new reality show.

caption The show aired in 2016. source FYI Network

Polizzi and LaValle announced that they would be starring in their own reality show, called “Nicole & Jionni’s Shore Flip” on the FYI network. The show was set to be a home-renovation series that took place in New Jersey. It aired for one season.

January 2018: The couple denied reports that their marriage wasn’t doing well.

caption He denied split rumors. source Instagram/jlavalle5

Once MTV announced that “Jersey Shore” would be coming back with a reunion series called “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” it was revealed that LaValle wouldn’t be joining the cast.

That led to reports that the two weren’t doing well, but LaValle eventually denied this in an Instagram post, saying, “I am choosing to not be on TV because I simply do not like it. Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids.”

April 2018: Polizzi eventually addressed the split reports as well.

caption She denied the marriage was in trouble. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Months later, the reports about their marriage still hadn’t gone away, so Polizzi discussed them during an interview with Us Weekly, where she made it clear that their marriage was perfectly fine.

She said, “I love him to death. I think people worry because we never take pictures together and post on Instagram,” explaining that she doesn’t have to share their happiness with the world in order for it to be true.

November 2018: The couple announced they were expecting their third child.

On Thanksgiving of 2018, Polizzi shared an Instagram photo of her two children holding a picture of a sonogram to announce that she was pregnant with her third child.

December 2018: Polizzi revealed they’re having a boy.

caption They revealed the baby’s gender with a ball of colored powder. source YouTube/Nicole Polizzi

In a YouTube video on her official channel, Polizzi revealed that the couple is expecting a second baby boy, sharing images from their gender reveal party.

