The leader of the UK’s Brexit Party Nigel Farage says Meghan Markle made Prince Harry’s popularity ‘fall of a cliff’

A UK politician has criticized Meghan Markle, claiming the former actress made Prince Harry‘s popularity “fall of a cliff.”

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said the Duke of Sussex was “the most popular royal” until he met Markle, in a recording obtained by The Guardian.

Farage was speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Sydney when he reportedly made the comments, although a spokesperson for the politician told the BBC the comments weren’t part of his speech.

Several sources who attended the event told The Guardian that he referred to Harry as “the prince of wokeness.”

“Well, if I want the Queen to live a long time to stop Charlie Boy becoming king, I want Charlie Boy to live even longer and William to live forever to stop Harry becoming king,” said Farage, in a recording obtained by the newspaper.

“Terrifying! Here was Harry, here he was this young, brave, boisterous, all male, getting into trouble, turning up at stag parties inappropriately dressed, drinking too much and causing all sorts of mayhem,” he went on.

“And then, a brave British officer who did his bit in Afghanistan. He was the most popular royal of a younger generation that we’ve seen for 100 years.

“And then he met Meghan Markle, and it’s fallen off a cliff.”

The politician also addressed Harry’s comments that he and Markle will only have two children, saying: “We’ve been told in the last week that Meghan and Harry will only have two children … and we’re all completely ignoring, the real problem the Earth faces, and that is the fact the population of the globe is exploding but no one dares talk about it, no one dares deal with it, and whether Prince Harry has two kids is irrelevant given there are now 2.6 billion Chinese and Indians on this Earth.”

Several sources who were at the event told the paper he referred to Harry as “the prince of wokeness,” although this was not included in the recording, The Guardian noted.

The party leader is also said to have criticized the late Queen Mother, calling her an “overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker” in the voice clip.

While The Guardian reports Farage’s comments were made during his speech at the conference in Sydney, a representative for the party leader told the BBC that these comments were not part of the speech.

INSIDER has contacted Nigel Farage’s representatives for comment.