Nigel Farage was trapped on a bus after people tried to hit him with milkshakes

caption Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (R) has what is thought to have been a milkshake thrown over him as he visits Northumberland Street in Newcastle Upon Tyne during a whistle stop UK tour on May 20, 2019 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. source Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage refused to leave his bus after people surrounded the vehicle and threatened to throw milkshakes at him.

Farage was struck by a milkshake earlier this week while campaigning for the European elections, which take place on Thursday.

He eventually left the bus, but stayed close to the vehicle while chatting with supporters.

Nigel Farage was apparently trapped on a bus after people surrounded the vehicle and threatened to pelt the Brexit Party leader with milkshakes.

Earlier this week, a protester struck Farage with a milkshake while he was campaigning for the European elections, which take place on Thursday. Other right-wing candidates, including far-right leader Tommy Robinson and Carl Benjamin, the UKIP candidate who joked about “raping” Labour MP Jess Phillips, have also been hit by milkshakes.

In response to the incident, a spokesperson for Theresa May said “the Prime Minister has been clear that politicians should be able to go about their work and campaign without harassment, intimidation and abuse.”

That clearly didn’t quash the milkshake throwing, with Farage refusing to leave his vehicle, Brexit bus driver Michael Botton told Kent Live.

“There are a couple of guys standing over there with milkshakes, they were going to throw them over him,” Botton said. “But the police are there, we’ve spotted them and now Nigel isn’t getting off the bus.”

Kent Live reporter Will Rider reported that Farage, eventually, left the bus but stayed close to the vehicle while chatting with supporters.

“He got back on the bus very quickly,” Rider added.