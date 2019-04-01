Superrich Nigerians are ordering pizza from London and having it delivered by British Airways, government minister says

caption A British Airways plane. Inset: Nigeria’s agriculture minister, Audu Ogbeh. source Jack Taylor/Getty; Jiffy Naija/YouTube

Nigeria’s minister of agriculture said last week that wealthy citizens were ordering pizzas from London and having them delivered back home on British Airways flights.

Audu Ogbeh’s comments come as Nigeria tries to cut down its reliance on imports, which are seen as a status symbol.

Ogbeh said the imports were harming local farmers.

“Do you know, sir, that there are Nigerians who use their cellphones to import pizza from London?” Audu Ogbeh, Nigeria’s minister of agriculture, told a senate committee last Tuesday. “Buy in London, they bring it on British Airways in the morning to pick up at the airport.”

“It is a very annoying situation,” he added, “and we have to move a lot faster in cutting down some of these things.”

Ogbeh didn’t name any Nigerians who made such orders, and it’s not clear whether they fly to London for the pizzas or get someone else to do it.

Watch Ogbeh’s speech here:

Ogbeh’s comments came as Nigeria tries to cut down on its reliance on imports, which the minister said were costing local farmers, the Nigerian news site The Cable reported.

Ogbeh also slammed citizens who rely on imports, which are seen as status symbols.

Some citizens import daily necessities like rice and tomato paste because they think “it shows status, class, that they only eat imported things,” Ogbeh said, according to the Daily Mail.

Amara Nwankpa, a director at the Yar’Adua Foundation in Abuja, responded in jest: “Dear @British_Airways, how come you didn’t tell us you run a pizza delivery service to Nigeria? Is there an app for this?”

Business Insider has contacted British Airways for comment on Ogbeh’s claim.