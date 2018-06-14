Nightclub brand Marquee is set to launch in Singapore, and it will be coming with a huge indoor ferris wheel

- Marina Bay Sands
If you are tired of the local nightlife, you’d be pleased to know nightclub brand Marquee is set to make its Singaporean debut in 2019.
It’s one of New York’s longest-running nightclubs and is operated by The Tao Group, a leading American nightlife, entertainment and dining company.
Marquee also has outposts in Las Vegas and Sydney. The Singapore one will be located at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) in the space formerly occupied by one of two theatres.
The three-storey venue will allow Marquee to house an eight-armed ferris wheel indoors. Each pod will feature a photo booth and offers views of the dance floor below.
This is not the first collaboration between MBS and The Tao Group. Earlier this year, they also launched LAVO, an Italian restaurant and rooftop bar.
President and CEO of MBS, George Tanasijevich, said: “Marina Bay Sands is privileged to be collaborating once again with hospitality titan TAO Group to bring in a club concept that is famed for drawing some of the biggest entertainers and DJs in the industry.”
Marquee has hosted shows headlined by huge names like DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and Kaskade; and Singapore can expect to see a similar line-up when the club opens next year.