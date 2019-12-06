Niigata Prefecture to hold Niigata Fair at Thonglor Nihon Ichiba, Japanese fresh wholesale food market in Thailand

NIIGATA, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 6 December 2019 – In Thailand, the demand for Japanese food is growing with the spread of health-conscious lifestyle and the increasing need from those who have traveled Japan. The country is said to have the largest number of Japanese restaurants in Southeast Asia. Also with the growth of inbound tourists to Thailand, food is becoming more diversified, which has further spurred the demand for globally popular Japanese food. Responding to these needs for Japanese food, Niigata Prefecture in Japan will hold from December 13 to 15, 2019 the Niigata Fair at Thonglor Nihon Ichiba market in collaboration with Niigata City and JETRO Niigata Trade Information Center.

As a place to offer Japanese agricultural, forestry and fishery products, Thonglor Nihon Ichiba has provided local restaurants, hotels, wholesalers, and retailers with a variety of fresh and high-quality Japanese food shipped by air since its opening.

Niigata Prefecture has abundant products from the farm, woodland, and sea. This time, Niigata Fair will feature Okesa persimmons, rice, and seafood from the prefecture. This event’s highlights will be Japanese pears and Okesa persimmons.

Niigata has a long tradition of growing Japanese pears documented to date back to about three hundred years ago. Grown in fertile soil with abundant water of Niigata, they are popular for juicy sweet taste and crispy texture. Okesa persimmons are seedless and convenient to eat. They have characteristic melting texture and mild sweet taste. Enjoy the unique deep orange color and sweet taste.





Okesa persimmons





Japanese pears





[Event overview]

– Dates/time: 9:00 – 18:00, December 13- 15, 2019

– Place: Thonglor Nihon Ichiba Thonglor Nihonmura, 87 Soi Akapat (Thonglor 13), Sukhumvit 55,

Road, Klongtan-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110

Thonglor Nihon Ichiba website: www.jvalue.co.th

– Products: Agricultural, forestry and fishery products (rice, Okesa persimmons, Japanese pears, seafood, etc.) for sale





