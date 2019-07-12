We visited Nike and Adidas flagship stores to see which brand is better at serving women. The winner was obvious.

caption A mannequin at Nike’s flagship store. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Nike and Adidas are the two leading athletic brands, and they’re in tight competition.

Nike said in 2019 that the year would bring more products and campaigns focused on women, including debuting plus-size mannequins and more women’s clothing options.

Adidas is also in the midst of a multi-year strategy to focus on women and recently signed a deal with Beyonce.

We visited flagship stores for Nike and Adidas to see whether Nike followed through on its goals – and it’s clear that Nike’s moves have helped it outshine Adidas.

When Nike suggested that 2019 would be its year for women, it wasn’t just talk.

One step into its flagship store in New York City made it clear that this campaign was going the full mile – and the effect was overwhelming.

“We want to help create the next wave of growth for women in sport and with a fully dedicated women’s offense, we see an even healthier, long-term future for Nike,” CEO Mark Parker said in a call with investors in March.

The athletic wear sector is competitive and often unpredictable, but both brands are currently performing well. Nike reported 4% revenue growth in its fourth-quarter earnings in June, but fell slightly short of expectations. In May Adidas also reported a 4% revenue increase in its first quarter-earnings, adjusted for currency.

Adidas is also in the midst of a multi-year strategy to focus on women, and it recently signed a deal with Beyoncé – likely one of the pop-culture icons young women idolize most.

We visited Nike and Adidas to see for ourselves which store does it better. Our visits made it clear that Nike’s focus on women’s representation should give it a leg up against its competitors. Adidas, though successful, is still focused on serving up the classics.

Here’s what we saw:

First, we visited the Nike flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The focus on women was apparent the moment we walked in. Customers enter the store through what can only be described as a “women hall of fame.”

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

One side looked like a tribute to the US women’s national soccer team, which just won the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The main floor of the store was decked out in screens featuring female athletes from different countries.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were inspirational messages inscribed on the walls next to the pictures of the athletes, part of Nike’s “Dream Crazier” campaign.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There were also glass-enclosed women’s uniforms from different countries displayed on the walls of the room.

caption The France team’s jersey. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Some were even available for purchase.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The action shots combined with the headshots made the whole room appear like a tribute to female athletics. This main showroom set the tone for the entire store experience to follow.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The center of the store was probably one of the coolest parts. There were mannequins of female athletes that appeared to be caught in action. It felt epic.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Overall, the main showroom was an empowering tribute to women.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Next, we went upstairs. This Nike store had the women’s section placed one floor above the main showroom, which was a floor before the men’s section.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There was a variety of female athletic wear to browse, from leggings to shoes.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

There was also a plus-size selection. This pink sports bra was $75.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Nearby, we stumbled upon the famous plus-size mannequins, which first debuted in London and helped increase the visibility of Nike’s plus-size offerings.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We also found this advertisement that featured an athlete in a hijab. Nike introduced the Pro Hijab in 2018.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

This flexible mannequin caught our attention and helped us discover a nice selection of yoga attire.

caption A mannequin at Nike’s flagship store. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The next floor was the men’s section, which was pretty standard.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The top floor was for Nike’s Expert Studio, which is designed to give more personal service to members of NikePlus.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We found more women’s offerings up here as well.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Overall, Nike delivered on its mission to focus more on women in sports. The store exceeded our expectations for how a women-focused brand could look.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Next, we walked down Fifth Avenue to Adidas’ flagship store.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The signs in the window advertised what would be the main theme of the store: a home of the classics.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The main display room felt slightly empty. It featured Adidas’ classic Stan Smith shoes in the center.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

This classic Adidas shoe and design were featured prominently throughout the main floor.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Most of the mannequins on this floor were dressed in male attire.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

And many of them were positioned in active poses.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We did find this interesting art installation of what appeared to be female athletes. But for the most part, the main floor lacked any serious emphasis on women.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We went to find the women’s section and stumbled upon this statue of Adi Dassler, Adidas’ founder and creator.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We also found this installation about “real-life superheroes” of New York, designed like a comic book.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Upstairs, there was more men’s attire.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We consulted the directory and discovered that the women’s section was below the main floor, so down we went.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Here, we found a large room full of women’s sports attire.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

For the most part, the mannequins here were standard, though some of them seemed supremely muscular.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The display here wasn’t as inspiring as the one at Nike. Still, we found a large selection of colorful athletic wear.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

These Pride shorts ($30) caught our eye.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

We also found a large selection of women’s shoes …

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

… as well as backpacks.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

But overall, there was nothing inspiring about the merchandise or advertisements here. Nike encouraged a feeling of intense pride from the moment we walked in — the Adidas experience was not concerned with that.

source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

While Nike brought women to the forefront of its store experience, Adidas was more focused on its classic style. It’s worth noting that we visited the stores right after the US women’s national soccer team — which is sponsored by Nike — won the FIFA Women’s World Cup. But overall, Nike’s inspiring display won us over.