Nike is celebrating Air Max Day with a bunch of sneakers — these are the coolest pairs you can buy now

By
Amir Ismael, Business Insider US
-

On March 26, 1987, Nike released the original Air Max 1, a silhouette that’s regarded as one of the brand’s most iconic sneakers. Created by legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, the Air Max 1 was the first shoe the Swoosh released that showcased the brand’s Air technology with a visible window into the sole.

That single innovative design sparked phenomenons in both performance and fashion. With hundreds of Air Max sneakers released over the last three decades, it is one of Nike’s most successful lines of footwear.

Now, Nike recognizes March 26 as Air Max Day, and today the company is celebrating 32 years of success. Of course, there’s no better way to do so than with new sneakers, so Nike often uses this day to release limited edition styles.

Whether you want an undeniable classic like the Air Max 1 or Air Max 90, an innovative runner like the Air VaporMax, or the all-new women’s Air Max Dia you’ll find many classic and new styles from Nike for men, women, and kids.

Shop all Air Max sneakers at Nike now.

Find more Air Max sneakers at Nordstrom, Foot Locker, eBay, and StockX.

Check out the coolest pairs you can buy right now in the slides below:

Men’s Air Max 1

Nike Air Max 1 for men, $110, available in five colorways

Men’s Air Max 270

Nike Air Max 270 for men, starting at $119.97, available in eight colorways

Men’s Air VaporMax 2019

Nike Air VaporMax for men, $190, available in seven colorways

Men’s Air Max 720

Nike Air Max 720 for men, $180, available in five colors

Men’s Air Max 95

Nike Air Max 95 for men, starting at 101.97, available in eight colors

Men’s Air Max Deluxe

Nike Air Max Deluxe for men, $180, available in four colors

Men’s Air Max 98

Nike Air Max 98 for men, $160, available in four colors

Men’s Air Max 97

Nike Air Max 97 for men, $131.97 (Originally $170) [You save $38.03]

Men’s Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor for men, starting at $69.97, available in six colors

Women’s Air Max Dia

Nike Air Max Dia for women, starting at $110, available in 12 colors

Women’s Air Max 270

Nike Air Max 270 for women, $150, available in 10 colorways

Women’s Air VaporMax Flyknit 3

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 for women, $190

Women’s Air Max 98 Premium Animal

Nike Air Max 98 Premium Animal for women, $170

Women’s Air Max Tavas

Nike Air Max Zero for women, $90

Women’s Air Max 97

Nike Air Max 97 for women, starting at 111.97, available in six colors

Women’s Air Max 1 Jelly Puff

Nike Air Max 1 Jelly Puff for women, $140, available in three colors

Women’s Air Max Sequent 4

Nike Air Max Sequent 4 for women, $100, available five colors

Women’s Nike Air Max 95 SE

Air Max 95 SE for women, $160