Nike is celebrating Air Max Day with a bunch of sneakers — these are the coolest pairs you can buy now

- On March 26, 1987, Nike released the Air Max 1. It was the first shoe to ever feature the brand’s popular Air Max cushioning technology.
- Today, Nike is celebrating 32 years of Air Max innovation with a bunch of new sneaker releases.
- Shop Air Max sneakers now at Nike, Nordstrom, Foot Locker, eBay, and StockX – or keep scrolling to see our favorite pairs.
On March 26, 1987, Nike released the original Air Max 1, a silhouette that’s regarded as one of the brand’s most iconic sneakers. Created by legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, the Air Max 1 was the first shoe the Swoosh released that showcased the brand’s Air technology with a visible window into the sole.
That single innovative design sparked phenomenons in both performance and fashion. With hundreds of Air Max sneakers released over the last three decades, it is one of Nike’s most successful lines of footwear.
Now, Nike recognizes March 26 as Air Max Day, and today the company is celebrating 32 years of success. Of course, there’s no better way to do so than with new sneakers, so Nike often uses this day to release limited edition styles.
Whether you want an undeniable classic like the Air Max 1 or Air Max 90, an innovative runner like the Air VaporMax, or the all-new women’s Air Max Dia you’ll find many classic and new styles from Nike for men, women, and kids.
Shop all Air Max sneakers at Nike now.
Find more Air Max sneakers at Nordstrom, Foot Locker, eBay, and StockX.
Check out the coolest pairs you can buy right now in the slides below:
Men’s Air Max 1
- Nike
Nike Air Max 1 for men, $110, available in five colorways
Men’s Air Max 270
- Nike
Nike Air Max 270 for men, starting at $119.97, available in eight colorways
Men’s Air VaporMax 2019
- Nike
Nike Air VaporMax for men, $190, available in seven colorways
Men’s Air Max 720
- Nike
Nike Air Max 720 for men, $180, available in five colors
Men’s Air Max 95
- Nike
Nike Air Max 95 for men, starting at 101.97, available in eight colors
Men’s Air Max Deluxe
- Nike
Nike Air Max Deluxe for men, $180, available in four colors
Men’s Air Max 98
- Nike
Nike Air Max 98 for men, $160, available in four colors
Men’s Air Max 97
- Nike
Nike Air Max 97 for men, $131.97 (Originally $170) [You save $38.03]
Men’s Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor
- Nike
Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor for men, starting at $69.97, available in six colors
Women’s Air Max Dia
- Nike
Nike Air Max Dia for women, starting at $110, available in 12 colors
Women’s Air Max 270
- Nike
Nike Air Max 270 for women, $150, available in 10 colorways
Women’s Air VaporMax Flyknit 3
- Nike
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3 for women, $190
Women’s Air Max 98 Premium Animal
- Nike
Nike Air Max 98 Premium Animal for women, $170
Women’s Air Max Tavas
- Nike
Nike Air Max Zero for women, $90
Women’s Air Max 97
- Nike
Nike Air Max 97 for women, starting at 111.97, available in six colors
Women’s Air Max 1 Jelly Puff
- Nike
Nike Air Max 1 Jelly Puff for women, $140, available in three colors
Women’s Air Max Sequent 4
- Nike
Nike Air Max Sequent 4 for women, $100, available five colors
Women’s Nike Air Max 95 SE
- Nike