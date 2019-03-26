Nike is celebrating Air Max Day with a bunch of sneakers — these are the coolest pairs you can buy now

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

On March 26, 1987, Nike released the original Air Max 1, a silhouette that’s regarded as one of the brand’s most iconic sneakers. Created by legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield, the Air Max 1 was the first shoe the Swoosh released that showcased the brand’s Air technology with a visible window into the sole.

That single innovative design sparked phenomenons in both performance and fashion. With hundreds of Air Max sneakers released over the last three decades, it is one of Nike’s most successful lines of footwear.

Now, Nike recognizes March 26 as Air Max Day, and today the company is celebrating 32 years of success. Of course, there’s no better way to do so than with new sneakers, so Nike often uses this day to release limited edition styles.

Whether you want an undeniable classic like the Air Max 1 or Air Max 90, an innovative runner like the Air VaporMax, or the all-new women’s Air Max Dia you’ll find many classic and new styles from Nike for men, women, and kids.

Find more Air Max sneakers at Nordstrom, Foot Locker, eBay, and StockX.

Check out the coolest pairs you can buy right now in the slides below:

Men’s Air Max 1

source Nike

Men’s Air Max 270

source Nike

Men’s Air VaporMax 2019

source Nike

Men’s Air Max 720

source Nike

Men’s Air Max 95

source Nike

Men’s Air Max Deluxe

source Nike

Men’s Air Max 98

source Nike

Men’s Air Max 97

source Nike

Men’s Nike SB Air Max Bruin Vapor

source Nike

Women’s Air Max Dia

source Nike

Women’s Air Max 270

source Nike

Women’s Air VaporMax Flyknit 3

source Nike

Women’s Air Max 98 Premium Animal

source Nike

Women’s Air Max Tavas

source Nike

Women’s Air Max 97

source Nike

Women’s Air Max 1 Jelly Puff

source Nike

Women’s Air Max Sequent 4

source Nike

Women’s Nike Air Max 95 SE