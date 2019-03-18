These are the brands that Gen Z shops at most, according to a survey of more than 1,800 young Americans

caption Logo-focused brands featured prominently in the list. source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Generation Z is becoming a big focus in the retail space.

Business Insider recently surveyed more than 1,800 Americans between the age of 13 and 21 to find out which clothing brands they shop at most.

Athletic brands and fast-fashion stores featured prominently on the list.

Editor’s note: Business Insider surveyed 1,884 young Americans about their buying attitudes and beliefs. This is the first in a series of stories that will be rolled out over the next several weeks.

Generation Z is becoming a big focus in retail.

Retailers are eyeing the opportunity and deciding how to woo this new crowd. With this in mind, Business Insider surveyed a group of more than 1,800 Americans between the age of 13 and 21 to find out how and where they spend their money. It was a national poll conducted with SurveyMonkey Audience partner Cint on behalf of Business Insider. The poll had 1,884 respondents and ran from January 11 through January 14.

In one question, we asked them to select the apparel brands that they have shopped at in the past six months. The list of 29 brands was pulled from the NRF’s Top 100 Retailers list and Piper Jaffray’s most recent set of surveys of teen spending habits.

Find out which brands teens are shopping at most below:

15. Gap

Despite its current woes – sliding sales, heavy discounting and store closures –Gap remains a popular brand for teens.

14. Rue 21

Teen retailer Rue21 is still winning over the hearts of teen shoppers despite filing for bankruptcy in 2017 and being saddled with debt.

13. Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger has been benefiting from a resurgence of ’90s fashion and logos, making it a popular choice for trendy teens.

12. Under Armour

Despite falling off of Piper Jaffray’s most recent survey of teens’ favorite footwear brands, Under Armour was ranked one of the most popular brands in Business Insider’s survey.

11. Converse

Converse’s classic canvas sneakers have been popular for generations, and thanks to collaborations with trendy brands such as Off White and Comme des Garçons, the brand has stayed ahead of the curve.

10. Hollister

This lower-priced and beach-friendly brand has been a bright spot for parent company Abercrombie & Fitch.

9. American Eagle

American Eagle partly has its sister brand, Aerie, to thank for its recent success.

Aerie has taken the underwear market by storm, winning over the hearts of shoppers with its body-positive ad campaigns. In its most recent quarterly results, same-store sales at Aerie increased 23%, which marked its 17th consecutive quarter of double-digit positive sales growth.

8. Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein has also benefited from a resurgence of ’90s fashion, and it relaunched some of its archive collections across underwear and clothing to cash in on this trend.

It has also been doubling down on its efforts to appeal to the US market with celebrity-filled ad campaigns featuring well-known names such as the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

7. H&M

H&M continues to be a top apparel choice for teens despite coming under pressure as more nimble online brands have sped up their supply-chain times.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, the president of H&M’s US business said that the company is focused on making its supply chain faster and more flexible. This means being able to be fast when needed and slow what it’s not needed, he explained.

Read more: H&M’s US president reveals the retailer’s plan for the future – and it includes a lot less discounting

6. Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret, which also owns teen brand Pink, ranked high in the survey despite falling off the list of most popular brands in the most recent Piper Jaffray survey.

5. Old Navy

Old Navy, which recently split off from parent company Gap Inc. to form a separate publically traded company, has achieved explosive success in recent years and remains a popular choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

4. Vans

In just over a decade, Vans has grown from being a mostly local Southern California sneaker company to becoming a global powerhouse. It’s now the largest brand at VF Corporation, racking up over $3 billion in sales, according to a recent report from Piper Jaffray.

3. Adidas

Adidas has been doubling down on the US market in recent years and has seen positive results because of this, capturing more market share and reporting 30-40% gains.

2. Forever 21

Fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 held a prime spot on the list despite facing increased competition from online players such as Fashion Nova and Asos.

1. Nike

Nike was the most shopped brand overall, according to the survey.

It is frequently listed as one of the most popular brands among teens. In October, it also ranked in first place on Piper Jaffray’s list of teens’ favorite clothing brands.