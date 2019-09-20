Nike unveiled a big new sustainability initiative as millions around the world prepared to strike for action on climate change

caption Nike laid out its sustainability plans. source Courtesy of Nike

Nike unveiled its comprehensive “Move to Zero” sustainability plan at its New York City headquarters on Thursday, building upon existing efforts to fight climate change.

“At Nike, we believe that climate change is the defining environmental issue of our generation because the reality is if there’s no plan, there’s no sport,” Nike’s chief sustainability officer Noel Kinder said at an event announcing the program.

Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, national track and field champion Vashti Cunningham, and professional skateboarder Eric Koston joined Kinder in discussing how climate change has impacted their training.

Nike is bringing its “Just Do It” trademark motto to the fight against global climate change.

The company announced “Move to Zero” on Thursday, a comprehensive sustainability plan designed to “help protect the future of sport.” The program builds upon existing company-wide efforts, including Nike’s aim to power facilities with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and operate with net-zero carbon emissions.

The announcement came on the eve of the Global Climate Strike, a week-long international event in which protesters in 150 countries were expected to demonstrate in support of action on climate change. It also comes ahead of the United Nations Climate Action Summit next week, as global leaders prepare to discuss solutions to environmental challenges.

Speaking at Nike headquarters in New York City on Thursday, chief sustainability officer Noel Kinder delineated the company’s goals and stressed that sustainability is more than just a corporate buzzword for Nike. Warming temperatures have a direct impact on the athletes the company outfits and sponsors, and as conditions shift, so too will the technology needed to perform.

“At Nike, we believe that climate change is the defining environmental issue of our generation because the reality is if there’s no plan, there’s no sport,” he said. “And as you might imagine sports are fairly important to us.”

At the event, Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, national track and field champion Vashti Cunningham, and professional skateboarder Eric Koston shared their experiences training amid warming temperatures. Nike also shared its findings on the impact of global warming on a multitude of sports – ranging from snowboarding and tennis to American football – as part of a study commissioned with the Climate Impact Lab.

We visited Nike headquarters for the announcement and got a firsthand look at an exhibit sharing Nike’s findings. Here’s what we learned:

Nike built out a display in the lobby of its New York headquarters, breaking down findings from its study on the impact of global warming on specific sports.

source Courtesy of Nike

“The Move to Zero mission isn’t about a single product, a couple of partnerships, or a bunch of corporate targets,” said Nike’s chief sustainability officer Noel Kinder. “It’s really a reflection of the longstanding, quiet commitment that we’ve had around sustainability and the journey that we see going forward.”

Kinder equated the company’s sustainability goals to ambitious efforts like “Breaking2,” Nike’s buzzy 2017 project to break the two-hour barrier in the marathon.

source Courtesy of Nike

Though the runners came just shy of breaking two hours – elite runner Eliud Kipchoge ran the fastest marathon in history at two hours and 25 seconds – it demonstrated Nike’s dedication to product innovation.

The exhibit explains how several states have adopted rules to protect players from dangerous conditions. As a result, climate change is threatening training time and performance.

source Courtesy of Nike

According to their findings, “under current trends climate change could decrease time spent on the field by up to two months in parts of Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi by 2050.”

Track and field athlete Vashti Cunningham (center) shared her concerns over dangerously hot temperatures while training in her home city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

source Courtesy of Nike

“Las Vegas is one of the fastest warming cities and this summer I really experienced that heat,” she said. “It was very different than any of the other summers when I’ve been training. It felt like I was walking in an oven just going to do my warm-up lap.”

“That’s why I chose an indoor sport,” Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad quipped.

Snow sports are also in danger due to the “literal loss of playing field,” Nike said.

source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

According to the Climate Impact Lab’s findings, the average number of global “quality” snowboarding days has decreased by 7% in the last 30 years and could decline as much as 22% by 2025.

At the event, Nike had a display breaking down the components of its FlyKnit shoe, constructed using circular design.

source Courtesy of Nike

The company has invested significantly in its circular design efforts, which focus on the core principles of sustainable material choices, recyclability, waste avoidance, and green chemistry, among others.

The display explained each component of the shoe, including the soles made out of 50% recycled materials.

source Courtesy of Nike

Move to Zero also includes eliminating single-use plastics on global Nike campuses and investing in existing circular design products, such as its FlyKnit shoes and jerseys, which are constructed from recycled plastic bottles.

It also included “grind materials,” or parts of products made from recycled footwear.

source Courtesy of Nike

Nike operates Reuse-A-Shoe and Nike Grind programs that convert shoes into new products, as well as running tracks and courts.

Kinder said that in order to effectively instigate change, the industry will need to band together to find solutions to fight global warming and protect athletes.

source Courtesy of Nike

“We know we can’t do this alone. Climate change is a massively complex problem that’s going to require complex solutions and relentless partnership across our industry and beyond, and frankly, even with some of our direct competitors,” he said.