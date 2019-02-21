caption Zion Williamson’s Nike shoe. source Lance King/Getty Images

Nike is facing backlash after Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded during a highly anticipated matchup between Duke and North Carolina.

Many people are blaming Nike for the incident, which forced Williamson to sit out the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Nike shares were down 1.4% in premarket trading at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Nike is facing backlash after Duke star basketball player Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded in a highly anticipated matchup against rival North Carolina.

Less than a minute into the game, Williamson’s shoe completely split open as he attempted to make a cut. Williamson was out the rest of the game with a knee injury.

People were quick to blame Nike for the incident on social media.

Me returning my Nikes tomorrow after seeing Zion's shoe explode. pic.twitter.com/EnNqjV32Ks — Juan Calderon (@juancalderon) February 21, 2019

Not Nike’s anymore it Yike’s !! — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) February 21, 2019

Others imagined the panic in Nike headquarters after the incident.

Then there were those who were more interested in how this could impact Nike’s rivals, such as Adidas and Under Armour.

Zion’s Nike’s exploded at the Duke Game Adidas – pic.twitter.com/nhb2gm24Md — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) February 21, 2019

Current mood at Adidas and Under Armour Headquarters … #nike pic.twitter.com/W2kMnUBcVn — sean frank (@Seanfrankey) February 21, 2019

Under Armour, Adidas and Puma after Zion blew out his Nikes #DukeUNC pic.twitter.com/jFdtabh5U7 — Brandon (@iLikeDanzDaily) February 21, 2019

Pumas tweeted, then deleted: “Wouldn’t have happened in the pumas.”

Puma has deleted their tweet. pic.twitter.com/7pPitJ20zP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2019

Even restaurant chains had something to say to Nike.

Yo @Nike, you guys need a beer? — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 21, 2019

We'll even pick up the tab on it. Or, if it makes you feel better, we can just split it down the middle. — Checkers & Rally's (@CheckersRallys) February 21, 2019

“We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery,” Nike said in a statement. “The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”

