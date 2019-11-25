Nike’s early Black Friday sale is live now — here’s how to save an extra 20% on sale sneakers, clothing, and accessories

source Nike

In anticipation of Black Friday, Nike is having a huge sale on shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids. From November 24 at 12 a.m. PST through November 27 at 11:59 p.m. PST, you can save an extra 20% on select sale styles by using the promo code “WINSTREAK” at checkout.

The early Black Friday ad includes popular running styles like the Nike Free RN 5.0 and Air VaporMax, and timeless classics like the Air Force 1. You’ll find shoes and clothing for performance or for casual wear.

You’ll have 60 days to return all purchases made between November 1, 2019, and January 6, 2020. Standard shipping is free for orders over $150, and $8 if your purchase is less than $150. If you’re a NikePlus member, standard shipping is free with any purchase and expedited shipping discounts are offered.

If you’re looking for gift ideas and deals that aren’t available at Nike, check out current deals on our Black Friday deals page.

The 6 best deals from Nike:

*Promotion applies to select colors, and prices vary by color.

