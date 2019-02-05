Nike is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a holiday-themed sneaker collection — here’s where to buy them

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Today, February 5, is recognized as the Chinese New Year, the timing of which is based on the lunar calendar. In mainland China, the holiday garners such massive celebrations that it has inspired many other Asian countries’ Lunar New Year festivities, and companies like Nike are getting in on the excitement.
In celebration of the holiday, Nike released an extensive collection of Chinese New Year-inspired sneakers. While 2019 marks the Year of the Pig, the collection represents the holiday as a whole by using vibrant accents of red and metallic gold, bold celestial patterns, and Chinese characters.
Whether you’re looking for ways to be more festive for this year’s celebrations or you want to spend some of the money in your red envelopes, we can’t imagine you’ll be disappointed by this year’s styles.
The collection includes two iterations of the Air Jordan 12, the Air Jordan XXXIII, three variations of the popular Nike Air VaporMax running sneaker, the Kyrie 5, and more.
Shop the Nike Chinese New Year Collection here.
Check out Nike’s catalogue below, and for more Chinese New Year-inspired sneakers, head to Stadium Goods and StockX.
Air Jordan 12 Chinese New Year
Men’s Air Jordan 12 Chinese New Year, $250
Also available in Grade School sizes for $170
Nike Air VaporMax Utility Chinese New Year
Nike Air VaporMax Utility Chinese New Year, $190
Kids’ Air Jordan 12 Chinese New Year
Pre-School Air Jordan 12 Chinese New Year, $85
Also available in Infant/Toddler sizes for $65
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 Chinese New Year
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 Chinese New Year, $190
Nike Kyrie 5 Chinese New Year
Nike Kyrie 5 Chinese New Year, $130
Also available in Grade School sizes for $110, Pre-School sizes for $80, and Toddler/Infant sizes for $55
Nike Air VaporMax 2019 Chinese New Year
Nike Air VaporMax 2019, $190
Air Jordan XXXIII Chinese New Year
