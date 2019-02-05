Nike is celebrating the Chinese New Year with a holiday-themed sneaker collection — here’s where to buy them

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Nike

Today, February 5, is recognized as the Chinese New Year, the timing of which is based on the lunar calendar. In mainland China, the holiday garners such massive celebrations that it has inspired many other Asian countries’ Lunar New Year festivities, and companies like Nike are getting in on the excitement.

In celebration of the holiday, Nike released an extensive collection of Chinese New Year-inspired sneakers. While 2019 marks the Year of the Pig, the collection represents the holiday as a whole by using vibrant accents of red and metallic gold, bold celestial patterns, and Chinese characters.

Whether you’re looking for ways to be more festive for this year’s celebrations or you want to spend some of the money in your red envelopes, we can’t imagine you’ll be disappointed by this year’s styles.

The collection includes two iterations of the Air Jordan 12, the Air Jordan XXXIII, three variations of the popular Nike Air VaporMax running sneaker, the Kyrie 5, and more.

Check out Nike’s catalogue below, and for more Chinese New Year-inspired sneakers, head to Stadium Goods and StockX.

Air Jordan 12 Chinese New Year

source Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Utility Chinese New Year

source Nike

Kids’ Air Jordan 12 Chinese New Year

source Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2 Chinese New Year

source Nike

Nike Kyrie 5 Chinese New Year

source Nike

Nike Air VaporMax 2019 Chinese New Year

source Nike

Air Jordan XXXIII Chinese New Year