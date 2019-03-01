Nike is running a clearance sale with an extra 20% off — these are the 11 best deals

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- Nike is having a huge clearance sale on sneakers and clothes for men, women, and kids.
- Save an extra 20% by using the promo code “SAVE20” at checkout.
- This sale is only running through March 6, and sizes will start to sell out soon, so we don’t recommend waiting.
Select items are always on sale at Nike, but now through March 6, you can save an extra 20% on all sale styles by using the promo code “SAVE20” at checkout.
With the sale running for just six days, you’ll want to jump on the train early since the best items will probably sell out before the end of the sale. Whether you’re picking up workout gear to get in shape, or just want a cool pair of shoes, you’ll find something that works for you.
Keep in mind that Jordan Brand, Converse, and Hurley all fall under the Nike umbrella, so you’ll find great deals on footwear and apparel from those names, too.
Shop all clearance items at Nike now.
Check out some of the best deals on sneakers for men and women:
Men’s Nike Epic React Flyknit
$83.98 (Originally $150) [You save $66.02]
Men’s Nike Air Max Safari SE
$56.78 (Originally $110) [You save $53.22]
Men’s Air Jordan 10
$129.58 (Originally $190) [You save $60.42]
Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Utility
$125.58 (Originally $225) [You save $99.42]
Men’s Nike Air Max 97/BW
$95.18 (Originally $170) [You save $74.82]
Women’s Nike Roshe One
$44.78 (Originally $75) [You save $30.22]
Women’s Nike Classic Cortez
$47.98 (Originally $100) [You save $52.02]
Women’s Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Lux
$87.97 (Originally $110) [You save $22.03]
Women’s Nike Air Max Presto 270
$95.98 (Originally $150) [You save $54.02]
Women’s Nike Odyssey React Flyknit 2
$91.98 (Originally $120) [You save $28.02]
Kids’ Nike Air Max Deluxe
